GSLD81PZRF test
GSLD81PZRF

GSLD81PZRF test

Key Spec

Volume Total (L)

635

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913x1790x735

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

430

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

F

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

InstaView

No

Door-in-Door

No

Plumbing

No Plumbing required

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Finish (Door)

Shiny Steel

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

F

Product Type

Side By Side

Standard/Counter Depth

Standard

CAPACITY

Volume Total (L)

635

Volume Freezer (L)

219

Volume Refrigerator (L)

416

Storage Volume Chiller Compartment (L)

0

Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

0

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)

1790

Height to Top of Case (mm)

1750

Depth without door (mm)

620

Depth with handle (mm)

735

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913x1790x735

Product Weight (kg)

111

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Internal LED Display

Button-88-white

Express Freeze

Yes

External LCD Display

No

External LED Display

No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Shiny Steel

Handle Type

Pocket

Door (Material)

PET

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes

Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Ice Maker_Manual

No

Plumbing

No Plumbing required

Water Only Dispenser

No

Craft ice

No

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

LINEAR Cooling

Yes

Star Rating

****

PERFORMANCE

Climate Class

T

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

430

Sound Power (dB)

36

Sound Power (Grade)

C

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Bottle(Wine) Rack

No

Door Basket_Non-transparent

0

Door Basket_Transparent

4

Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

No

Fresh 0 Zone

No

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Pure N Fresh

No

Refrigerator Light

LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes (3)

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Basket_Non-transparent

No

Door Basket_Transparent

Yes (2)

Drawer_Freezer

Yes (2)

Freezer Light

LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes (3)

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091431097

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(GSLD81PZRF)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(GSLD81PZRF)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(GSLD81PZRF)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (GSLD81PZRF)
