GSLD81PZRF test
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (L)
-
635
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
913x1790x735
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
430
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
F
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
InstaView
-
No
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
Plumbing
-
No Plumbing required
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
-
Shiny Steel
All Spec
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
F
-
Product Type
-
Side By Side
-
Standard/Counter Depth
-
Standard
-
Volume Total (L)
-
635
-
Volume Freezer (L)
-
219
-
Volume Refrigerator (L)
-
416
-
Storage Volume Chiller Compartment (L)
-
0
-
Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)
-
0
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)
-
1790
-
Height to Top of Case (mm)
-
1750
-
Depth without door (mm)
-
620
-
Depth with handle (mm)
-
735
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
913x1790x735
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
111
-
Internal LED Display
-
Button-88-white
-
Express Freeze
-
Yes
-
External LCD Display
-
No
-
External LED Display
-
No
-
Finish (Door)
-
Shiny Steel
-
Handle Type
-
-
Door (Material)
-
PET
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
-
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
Yes
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
No
-
Plumbing
-
No Plumbing required
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
No
-
Craft ice
-
No
-
Door Cooling+
-
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
InstaView
-
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
-
Yes
-
Star Rating
-
****
-
Climate Class
-
T
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
430
-
Sound Power (dB)
-
36
-
Sound Power (Grade)
-
C
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Bottle(Wine) Rack
-
No
-
Door Basket_Non-transparent
-
0
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
4
-
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
-
No
-
Fresh 0 Zone
-
No
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Pure N Fresh
-
No
-
Refrigerator Light
-
LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
Yes (3)
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes (2)
-
Door Basket_Non-transparent
-
No
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
Yes (2)
-
Drawer_Freezer
-
Yes (2)
-
Freezer Light
-
LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
Yes (3)
-
Bar Code
-
8806091431097
