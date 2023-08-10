About Cookies on This Site

A+ ENERGY RATED DOOR-IN-DOOR SIDE-BY-SIDE PREMIUM STEEL FRIDGE FREEZER

Specs

Reviews

Support

GMM916NSHV

GMM916NSHV



All Spec

CAPACITY (LITRES)

Total

720

CAPACITY (L, CU.FT.) STORAGE

Total

601

Freezer

200

Refrigerator

401

ENERGY CONSUMPTION

Energy Class

A+

Energy Consumption (KWh/year)

455

EXTERIOR FEATURES

Finishing [Colour]

Premium Steel

Digital Display (LED/LCD)

Exterial LCD - Touch

Handle Type

Pocket

GENERAL FEATURES

Temperature Control

Digital Sensors(4) / Express Freezing

Door Alarm

Yes

Door In Door

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Cooling System

No Frost

Storage Time in Black-Out (Hour)

12

Freezing Capacity (kg)

10

Sound Power (dB)

38

Star Rating

4 Stars

Linear Compressor

Yes

Climate Class

N

Refrigent

R600a

INTERIOR FRIDGE COMPARTMENT FEATURES

Lamp

LED

Multi Air Flow

Yes

Pure N Fresh

Yes

Shelf - Tempered glass

Yes (4)

Shelf - Plastic

Yes

Door basket - Transparent

Yes (5)

Door basket - Dairy Corner

Yes

Vegetable Box

Separate

Vegetable Box - Humidity Controller

Yes

Metallic Decoration - Drawer

Yes

INTERIOR FREEZER COMPARTMENT FEATURES

Lamp

LED

Multi Air Flow

Yes

Door basket

Transparent

Xtra Space 7

Yes

Twist Ice Tray

Yes

Drawers

Transparent

Metallic Decoration

Drawer

WEIGHT (KG)

Net / Packing

134 / 144

DIMENSION (MM)

Width x Height x Depth ( Product)

912 x 1797 x 758

Width x Height x Depth ( Packing )

966 x 1880 x 823

