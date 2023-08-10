We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ GSX960MCVZ American style Fridge Freezer , 601L, Matte Black -F
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Total
-
668
-
Freezer
-
246
-
Refrigerator
-
422
-
Total
-
601
-
Freezer
-
196 (32)
-
Refrigerator
-
405
-
Net / Packing
-
132 / 144
-
Height (Net) to Top of Hinge (A)
-
1790
-
Height (Net) to Top of Case (B)
-
1750
-
Depth (Net) Without Door (C)
-
610
-
Depth (Net) Without Handle (D)
-
733
-
Depth (Net) Including Door & Handle (E)
-
738
-
Width (Net)
-
912
-
Width x Height x Depth ( Product)
-
912 x 1790 x 738
-
Width x Height x Depth ( Packing )
-
968 x 1891 x 770
-
Type
-
InstaView Door-in-Door
-
Temperature Control
-
Digital Sensors (RT Sensor) (8) / Express Freeze
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
Temperature Function
-
Express Cool
-
Door in Door®
-
Yes
-
Door Cooling
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Cooling System
-
No Frost
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Sound Power (dB)
-
39
-
Energy Efficiency brClass (A - G)
-
F
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
376
-
Storage Time During Malfunctions (hr)
-
10
-
Freezing Capacity (kg/24hr)
-
12
-
Refrigerant
-
R600a
-
Linear Compressor
-
Yes FLD165NBMA
-
Star Rating
-
4 Stars
-
Climate Class
-
T
-
Finish (Door) - NS/PS3/SW/WB (Option)
-
Option
-
Handle Type Material
-
Option
-
Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Ice Dispenser (Cube Ice)
-
Yes
-
Crushed Ice Function
-
Yes
-
Filteration
-
Yes (External)
-
BioShield (Gasket)
-
Yes
-
Lamp
-
LED (2)
-
Pure N Fresh
-
Yes
-
Shelf - Tempered Glass
-
Yes (4)
-
Shelf Bottle (Wine) Rack
-
Yes
-
Shelf - Snack Corner / Cheese Box
-
Yes
-
Door Basket - Transparent
-
Yes (4)
-
Metallic Decoration - Shelf
-
Yes
-
Metallic Decoration - Drawer
-
Yes
-
Veg Box Cover T/V R/U br Tempered Glass
-
Yes
-
Veg Box Cover T/V R/L - Plastic
-
Yes
-
Veg Box Cover T/V Tempered Glass
-
Yes
-
Vegetable Box (Drawer) - One
-
Yes (2)
-
Vegetable Box (Drawer) br Moist Balance Crisper
-
R/U R/Ｌ
-
Deodorizer
-
Yes
-
Egg Bank
-
Yes
-
Fresh Balancer
-
Yes
-
Lamp
-
LED (1)
-
Ice Maker
-
Automatic - Indoor
-
Metallic Decoration Shelf
-
Yes
-
Metallic Decoration Drawer
-
Yes
-
Door basket Transparent
-
Yes (2)
-
Shelf Tempered Glass
-
Yes (4)
-
Drawer Box Cover T/V F/U br(Tempered Glass)
-
Yes
-
Drawer Box Cover T/V F/L br(Plastic)
-
Yes
-
Drawer Transparent
-
Yes (2)
-
Door Switch - Reed(DID)
-
Yes
-
Wifi
-
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
