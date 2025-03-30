We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
638L NatureFRESH Side-By-Side Refrigerator, Matte Black
What's to love about LG fridge freezers?
Pocket Handle Design
Elegantly designed for your home
User-friendly Filter Access
Clean water accessible whenever you want
Easy to replace
Smart Inverter™
Pocket Handle Design
A touch of sophistication
Clean lines and hidden hinges make this fridge freezer the perfect chic touch to your kitchen aesthetic. The pocket handle has been totally redesigned- it's now easier to grab and more beautiful in your modern home.
There is a scene where the product is installed in the kitchen, and on the right side, there is a scene where the handle part is close-up.
*The image is for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
Freshness
Seals in farm freshness longer
Enjoy fresh food with LG's temperature control and cooling technology that keeps your food fresher, longer.
The top part of the image is harvesting lettuce from the field. The bottom part of the image is a fresh salad in a round plate. The vegetables in these two images are naturally connected as if they were one image.
Keep food fresh for up to 7 days*
LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations to within ±0.5℃.
There is a graph on top of various vegetables. This graph shows temperature, and there is no deviation, which explains that LG Linear Cooling can reduce the temperature difference in refrigerators.
Coolness from every angle: fresher, faster, colder
The Multi-Air-Flow systems ensures optimal cooling performance by surrounding food with cold air from various angles, keeping it fresher and colder.
Inside the refrigerator filled with ingredients, blue arrows, which mean cold, are displayed below, on both sides, and on the whole.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling™ model.
*The image is for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
Smart Organisation
Flexible freshness
Flexibly organise your various foods at their optimal temperatures for freshness by separating them into storage areas.
Smart Inverter Compressor™
Durable and energy-saving
The type of efficiency you've been imagining - the intelligent LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ checks the cooling requirements of your fridge's interior and adjusts its speed to match, using only the amount of energy necessary. Nothing more, nothing less.
The refrigerator is installed in the kitchen wall and there is a graph showing the reduction of energy consumption using the smart inverter compressor.
'*Based on KTL test result comparing KS C ISO 15502 energy consumption between LGE models R-B601GM(LG conventional reciprocating compressor) and R-B602GCWP(Smart inverter compressor). Result may vary in actual usage condition.
Energy efficient & durable
LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help your save more and 10 years peace of mind.
*10-year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Parts only).
FAQ
What is the point of a Door-in-Door™ refrigerator?
LG’s Door-in-Door™ system provides instant access to everyday essentials without opening the fridge door. Store well-used drinks and snacks like milk, juice, butter, fruit, and yoghurts in the easy-reach compartment, designed to minimise cool air loss and reduce your energy usage.
What do I need to plumb in a fridge freezer?
For more information, please click the link below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A
How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.
What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?
LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVnano™ auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHConverter™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.
What size fridge freezer do I need?
Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.
What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed fridge?
LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer, offering plumbed and non-plumbed models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (L)
638
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
347
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
E
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
InstaView
No
-
Door-in-Door
Yes (Door-in-Door)
-
Plumbing
Plumbing required
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Finish (Door)
Essence Matte Black
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
E
-
Product Type
Side by Side
CAPACITY
-
Volume Total (L)
638
-
Volume Freezer (L)
192
-
Volume Refrigerator (L)
417
-
Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)
15
-
Volume Ice Making Room (L)
14
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Internal LED Display
Inner Top Display
-
Express Freeze
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Essence Matte Black
-
Handle Type
Pocket (Matching decor)
-
Door (Material)
PCM
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
White (In Cabinet)
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Automatic Ice Maker
Yes (Spaceplus)
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
Cube & Crushed Ice
-
Ice Maker_Manual
No
-
Plumbing
Plumbing required
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
FEATURES
-
DoorCooling+
No
-
Door-in-Door
Yes (Door-in-Door)
-
InstaView
No
-
Linear Cooling
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Climate Class
T
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
347
-
Sound Power (dB)
36
-
Sound Power (Grade)
C
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
4
-
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
No
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
-
Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)
No
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
2
-
Drawer_Freezer
2 Transparent
-
Freezer Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806096170595
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Depth without door (mm)
620
-
Depth with handle (mm)
735
-
Height to Top of Case (mm)
1750
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)
1790
-
Product Weight (kg)
118
-
Packing Weight (kg)
128
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
What people are saying
