LG DH6420P DVD Home Cinema System (5.1 Channel 2 Tall & 2 Satelliate)
All Spec
-
Room Size
-
Large
-
Speaker Position
-
Front and Rear
-
LG SimpLink™
-
Yes
-
Total Power
-
850W
-
Front Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)
-
141W x 2
-
Centre Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)
-
141W
-
Surround
-
141W x 2
-
Subwoofer Sound Output (Initial Max Power)
-
145W(Passive)
-
Front-Display
-
FLD
-
Front-FL Dimmer
-
Yes
-
Front-USB
-
1
-
Audio In
-
Portable In
-
R/Panel - Video Out
-
Composite, Component
-
R/Panel - Audio Input
-
Audio L/R, Optical - 1
-
R/Panel - HDMI
-
Out-1
-
R/Panel - Radio Antenna
-
FM
-
R/Panel - Speaker Terminal
-
Composing of channel: 5.1Ch, Terminal Type: Push in (Spring)
-
DVD
-
Yes
-
CD
-
Yes
-
Playable DISC Formats
-
DVD(NTSC), DVD(PAL), DVD-R, DVD-RW(Video), DVD+R/+R(Double Layer), DVD+RW(Video mode), Audio CD, CD-R/CD-RW
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Dimmer
-
Yes
-
Sleep
-
Yes
-
Speaker Level Trim
-
Yes
-
Speaker Distance (channel delay)
-
Yes
-
A/V Sync Delay (Audio Delay)
-
Yes
-
Volume on TV
-
Yes
-
Test Tone
-
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
-
Yes
-
Optical
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control On/Off
-
Yes
-
MPEG2
-
Yes
-
DivX
-
Yes
-
LPCM
-
LPCM
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
MPEG 1/2 L2
-
Yes
-
MP3
-
Yes
-
MP3 ID3 Tag
-
Yes
-
WMA
-
Yes
-
Video DAC
-
148MHZ/12bit
-
NTSC/PAL Hz
-
60Hz / 50Hz, Resolution: up to 1080p 60Hz
-
VBI
-
WSS/CGMS-A/Closed Caption/Macrovsion
-
NTSC-PAL Conversion
-
Yes
-
Last Scene Memory
-
Yes
-
Tuner Type
-
PLL
-
Tuning Up/Down
-
Yes
-
Preset Up/Down
-
Yes
-
Band
-
FM(RDS)
-
Preset Memory
-
50 Station
-
Clear
-
Yes
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
-
Yes
