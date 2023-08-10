We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
"LG Home Cinema HT806PH DVD 5.1Ch Home Cinema System
All Spec
-
Room Size
-
Medium
-
Speaker Position
-
Front and Rear
-
Total Power
-
850W
-
Front Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)
-
136W x 2
-
Centre Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)
-
136W
-
Surround
-
136W x 2
-
Subwoofer Sound Output (Initial Max Power)
-
170W
-
DVD
-
Yes
-
CD
-
Yes
-
Playable DISC Formats
-
DVD(PAL),DVD(NTSC),Audio-CD,CD-R/CD-RW,MP3,MP3 ID3 Tag,DVD-R,DVD-RW(Video Mode),DVD+R,DVD+R Double Layer,DVD+RW,WMA,JPEG,Progressive JPEG,CDG,DivX
-
Portable Input Jack(3.5)
-
Yes
-
SCART Connection
-
Yes
-
AUX input
-
Yes
-
HDMI Out
-
Yes
-
Video Signal OUT Composite
-
1
-
Video Signal OUT Component
-
1
-
Video Signal OUT 1080i, 720P (up-conversion)
-
Yes
-
Video Signal OUT 1080p (up-conversion)
-
Yes
-
USB Jack
-
Yes
-
Digital (Optical) Input
-
Yes
-
External FM/MW Antenna
-
Yes / No
-
Output Term0inal (Front/Center/Rear/Subwoofer)
-
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes
-
Output Terminal Type
-
Push-in
-
Natural Plus
-
Yes
-
Natural EQ
-
Yes
-
Auto EQ
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast (BASS)
-
Yes
-
Loudness
-
Yes
-
Pop
-
Yes
-
Classic
-
Yes
-
Jazz
-
Yes
-
Rock
-
Yes
-
Tuner Type
-
PLL
-
Tuning Range
-
87.50~108.00 MHz(50kHz)
-
Band
-
FM
-
Preset Memory
-
50 Station
-
Clear
-
Yes
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
-
Yes
-
External FM/MW Antenna
-
Yes / No
-
Instruction Manual
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit
-
Yes
-
FM Antenna
-
(75Ω)
-
Batteries
-
Yes
-
Speaker Cable
-
3EA
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
