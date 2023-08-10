About Cookies on This Site

Home Living

Home Living

Refresh your home with the best designed products
Energy Savings

Energy Savings

Discover energy-efficient grade A products
Home Theatre

Home Theatre

Immerse yourself in your favourite contents with our TV & Soundbars
Home Office

Home Office

Boost productivity from home with another monitor, laptop and accessories
Gaming

Gaming

Level-up your game with premium gear

Feature Product Story

ㅁㄴㅇㅇㅇㅇㅇㅇㄴㄹ

This is an image of LG SIGNATURE all-in-one Washer & Dryer.

LG SIGNATURE

LIVE BEYOND


Experience next-level living
Timeless design, superb craftsmanship, and boundless innovation

LIVE BEYOND
This is an image of the LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K television.

Products

The Essence of Innovation

LG SIGNATURE blends art and innovation to make every moment beyond expectation.

Learn More
This is an image of the published Monocle brand book.

Brand Story

Tales of Inspiration

Tune into LG SIGNATURE's journey through Monocle’s lens.

 

Learn More
This is an image of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra performing onstage.

Partnership

The Spirit of Collaboration

LG SIGNATURE and the RPO worked closely together to harmonise technology and art.

Learn More

An image of LG OLED evo G3 on the wall of a modern and quirky New York City apartment with a romantic night scene playing on the screen. 10 Year World's No.1 OLED TV emblem.

LG OLED evo G3

Showcasing a
Decade's Innovation

Showcasing a Decade's Innovation
An image of the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 against a circuit board with blue lights emitting from the chip, representing its power.

All-New Processor

Always-Evolving Intelligence

An image of a white tiger against a black background depicting Brightness Booster Max.

Brightness Booster Max

Even Brighter OLED

An angled view of LG OLED G3 on the wall of a city-view apartment with a Soundbar below.

One Wall Design

Flush Wallpaper Fit

This is an image showing the Instaview Fridge Freezers

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer
This is an image of knocking on the Instaview Fridge Freezers

InstaView™

Rock Every Occasion
with Us

This is an image showing the DoorCooling+™ function.

DoorCooling+™

Chill Your Fridge Contents Faster

This is an image showing the UVnano™ function.

UVnano™

Built-in UV LED Light Keeps Your Water Clean

Gaming Monitors.

Gaming Monitors

Born to Game

Born to Game
gram SuperSlim.

10.9mm & 990g

The Thinnest gram Ever

Learn More
gram Style.

OLED Display & Sleek Finish

Designed to Turn Heads

Learn More
gram +view.

Expansive Portable Monitor 

Expand Your View

Learn More

