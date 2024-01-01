Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG gram 14" Ultra-Lightweight

14Z980-G.AA72A1

LG gram 14" Ultra-Lightweight

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

OVERVIEW

  • Type

    Laptop

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home (64-bit)

SPECIFICATION

  • Processor Model

    Intel® Core™ i7-8550U

  • Number Of Cores

    Quad-Core

  • Clock Speed

    1.8GHz

  • Turbo Boost/Turbo Core Clock Speed

    4.0GHz

  • Cache

    8MB

  • RAM

    8GB DDR4

  • RAM Speed

    2400MHz

  • Maximum RAM Capacity

    16GB

  • Storage Type

    SSD

  • SSD Capacity

    256GB

SCREEN

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Screen Size

    14.0"

  • Screen Type

    IPS LCD

  • Resolution

    Full HD 1920 x 1080p

  • Screen Features

    LED Backlighting, sRGB Over 96% Color Gamut

CONNECTIVITY

  • WiFi Connectivity

    802.11 AC

  • AC WiFi Type

    Intel® 8265

  • TX/RX Streams

    2 x 2

  • WiFi Band

    2.4GHz + 5GHz

  • Maximum Speed

    867Mbps

  • Ethernet Port

    Ethernet 10/100 port (RJ45 gender over USB Type-C)

  • Bluetooth Version

    Bluetooth 4.1

  • USB Type-C Ports

    1

  • USB 3.0 Ports

    3 (including USB Type-C)

  • Video Interface

    HDMI 1.4, Display Port 1.2 (Diplay Port over USB Type-C)

  • Audio Interface

    3.5mm jack x 1

  • Other Connections

    Miracast

SOUND

  • Audio Software

    DTS Headphone-X

  • Speakers

    Dual speakers

MEDIA

  • Memory Card Reader

    Micro SD

  • Expansion Card Slot

    M.2 2280 x 1 (for secondary SSD)

FEATURES

  • Camera

    720p (0.9M) HD ready

  • Keyboard

    Island-style membrane keyboard

  • Backlit Keys

    LED Backlighting

  • Mouse / Trackpad

    Multi-touch trackpad with gesture control

  • Security Features

    Kensington lock slot/Fingerprint scanner

  • Other Features

    Dual Microphones

POWER

  • Battery Type

    4-cell Lithium-ion

  • Battery Life

    Up to 21.5 hours

GENERAL

  • Colour

    Dark Silver

  • Box Contents

    Installation guide, AC Adapter, Power Cable, LAN Adapter

  • Dimensions - Height

    16.5mm

  • Dimensions - Width

    323.4mm

  • Dimensions - Depth

    211.8mm

  • Weight

    995g

  • Manufacturer's Guarantee

    1 year

  • Software Supplied

    LG Control Center, LG Update Center, LG Easy Guide/Troubleshooting Guide (E-Manual), LG Reader Mode, LG On Screen Display 3, Microsoft Office 365 (30 Days Trial), DTS Headphone-X

  • Microsoft Office 365 Pre-Installed

    1-month trial

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

