LG gram Ultra-Lightweight with 16" 16:10 IPS Display and 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Evo™ platform and Iris® Xe Graphics

Specs

Reviews

Support

16Z90P-K.AA88A1

LG gram Ultra-Lightweight with 16” 16:10 IPS Display and 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Evo™ platform and Iris® Xe Graphics

Front view
All Spec

PROCESSOR

  • Processor

    'Intel 11h Generation Tiger Lake CPU
    i7(QC)
    'i7-1165G7 (2.8 GHz, Turbo up to 4.7 GHz, L3 Cache 12MB, 28W) - QC

OPERATION SYSTEM

  • Operation System

    Windows 11 Home

SYSTEM MEMORY

  • System Memory

    16GB LPDDR4X (Dual Channel, i7-4266MHz)

DISPLAY

  • Inch

    '16.0"(40.6cm) WQXGA (2560*1600) IPS LCD,
    (Non-Touch only)

GRAPHICS

  • Graphics

    Intel Iris Xe Graphics

STORAGE

  • SSD

    M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots- NVME: 1TB

SECURITY

  • Security

    'HDD Security, Finger Print
    Secure mode(Wemcam & MIC off Hot key)
    Slim Kensington lock

INPUT DEVICE

  • Keyboard

    Full Size 98 Keys (UK) Backlit KBD

BATTERY

  • Battery

    80 Wh Li-Ion

DIMENSION

  • Dimension

    '355.9 x 243.4 x 16.8 mm
    14.01 x 9.58 x 0.66"

WEIGHT

  • Weight

    1,199g / 2.64 lbs

COLOUR

  • Colour

    Obsidian Black

S/W

  • Pre-Install

    LG Control Center
    LG Update Center
    LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
    LG Reader Mode
    LG On Screen Display 3
    LG Power Manager
    Microsoft Office 2016 (30 Days Trial)
    DTS X:Ultra
    Virtoo by LG
    Alexa for PC UK
    McAfee Live Safe (38 Days Trial)
    Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*

