LG gram Style OLED laptop & FREE +view portable monitor

PTO-16ZAD77.ASDA1

LG gram Style OLED laptop & FREE +view portable monitor

Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view with keyboard

16Z90RS-K.AD77A1

LG gram Style 16" laptop | ultra-lightweight with 16:10 OLED display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processor
Front view

16MR70

16-inch +view for LG gram Portable Monitor with USB Type-C™
MEZ69131601_EU_Energy_Label.pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet

Laptop Details

LG gram Style Logo.

Start Light with LG gram.

Start Light with LG gram

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

-30 degree side view and half-open LG gram Style Laptop.

Beauty in Strength

With subtle variations in colour and tone inspired by the Aurora, this eye-catching cover changes its appearance depending on the angle of the light. Corning® Gorilla® Glass provides a soft touch, while also adding solidity and elegance to the overall design. The seamless edges of the touchpad reveal themselves at the touch of a finger, making this laptop both strong and stylish.
OLED Display

Stunning Visuals

From videos and gaming to digital content and graphic design work, enjoy captivating visuals with lowered blue light.

The image expresses the lifelike visual through the vast night scene, full of stars and the shallow lake that reflects the stars.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

A woman carrying her gram Style with an erm easily.

Ultra-light, Ultra-mighty

Slim and light along with powerful performance, LG gram brings brilliant portability and productivity.

Leave the Charger Behind

Experience an ultimate wireless portability with the 80Wh high-capacity battery.

*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilised and power management settings.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

+view Details

LG gram +view

Expand Your View

Enjoy a broad view with +view matching to LG gram anywhere.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
*This product is a portable monitor of which power is driven by a connected laptop battery. It doesn't support the built-in battery.
*If the battery of the connected laptop is low, you can use a USB-C™ charger (sold separately) for power.
*This product is for laptops only. Any device connected to the monitor must support DisplayPort Alternate Mode (DP Alt Mode) and Power Output (USB PD) above 7.5W (5V/1.5A).

Expand, Widen and Boost Your Gram

+view for LG gram is a portable monitor that can provide a wider view with a seamless match with LG gram. Increase your productivity with this ideal setting.

16:10 Large Screen

16:10 Large Screen

16:10 screen is designed for your productivity offering virtually 32:10 screen with LG gram 16.

WQXGA (2560x1600) High Resolution

WQXGA (2560x1600)
High Resolution

WQXGA (2560x1600) display provides clear and crisp image,

featuring twice of the pixel space of Full HD resolution.

DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) Wide colour Gamut**

DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) Wide colour Gamut**

It accurately represents your creative ideas and the colours you intended, thanks to DCI-P3 99% (Typ.).

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%.

It Only Takes a Cable

You can easily set up a dual monitor with a USB Type-C™ connection. Even better, the USB Type-C™ ports are on both sides.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.

Scalability and Portability for Boosting Work Efficiently

Complete your own work environment wherever you are.
Tryb automatycznego obrotu
Screen Share Mode
Multi-tasking Mode
Tryb automatycznego obrotu
Screen Share Mode
Multi-tasking Mode

Auto Rotate Mode**

Auto Rotate Mode provides both horizontal and vertical screen to improve your productivity.

Screen Share

Share the screen with your colleague for work efficiency.

Multi-tasking

Virtually seamless Dual display helps your multi-tasking.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**The Auto Rotate function can be used only when LG Switch App is installed.

Print

Key Spec

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Size (Inch)

16 Inch

Processor

Intel® Core™ i7-1360P (5.0 GHz, L3 Cache 18MB)

Memory

32GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)

SSD

1TB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots

weight(kg)

1.250

Resolution

WQXGA+ 3200 x 2000

Graphic

Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i7,i5)

Color gamut

DCI-P3 100% (Typical, min 90%)

Dimension(inch)

14.0 x 9.5 x 0.63"

All Spec

INFO

Product Category

gram

Year

Y23

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

16 Inch

Size (cm)

40.6cm

Resolution

WQXGA+ 3200 x 2000

Ratio

16:10

Panel Type

OLED

Panel Multi

SDC

Pol

Anti Glare Low Refrection

Refresh Rate

120Hz

Response Time

0.2ms

Brightness

400nit

Color gamut

DCI-P3 100% (Typical, min 90%)

Contrast

1,000,000 :1 (Typical)

SYSTEM

Processor

Intel® Core™ i7-1360P (5.0 GHz, L3 Cache 18MB)

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Graphic

Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i7,i5)

Memory

32GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)

STORAGE

eMMC

N/A

HDD

N/A

SSD

1TB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots

MMC Slot

Micro SD

CONNECTIVITY

Wireless

Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)

LAN

10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option)

BT

BT 5.1

TV Tuner

N/A

Webcam

FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)

Interface

N/A

SOUND

Audio

HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

Speaker

Stereo Speaker 3.0W x 2

SECURITY

HDD Security

NO

SSD Security

Yes

fTPM/HW TPM

fTPM, HW TMP

Slim Kensington lock

NO

finger print

NO

Secure mode

NO

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)

Pointing Device

Haptic Hidden Touchpad (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

HP-Out

4Pole Headset, US type

USB Type A

USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x1)

USB Type C

USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

HDMI

N/A

DC-in

N/A

RJ45

N/A

Etc.

N/A

Etc.

N/A

BATTERY

Battery

80Wh-Li-Ion

POWER

AC Adapter

65W

AC Adapter type

(New, Small size) 3pole with external C to C 2m/5A cable, White/Black (Wall-mount 'I' type, for KR/EU)

THERMAL

Thermal

Mega cooling 4.0

BUTTON

Button

Power button without Fingerprint

LED

LED

Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, webcam

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

Dimension(mm)

355.1 x 241.3 x 15.9 mm

Dimension(inch)

14.0 x 9.5 x 0.63"

weight(kg)

1.250

weight(lb)

2.71 lbs

Shipping Dimension(mm)

475 x 290 x 60mm

Shipping Dimension(inch)

18.8 x 11.5 x 2.4"

Shipping weight(kg)

2.2kg

Shipping weight(lb)

4.9 lbs

DESIGN

Color

Holographic White

Chassis Materials

Glass, Magnesium, PC-ABS

PRE-INSTALLED SW

LG Control Center

NO

LG Update Center

NO

LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

NO

LG Reader Mode

NO

LG On Screen Display 3

YES

LG Power Manager

NO

Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

YES

DTS X:Ultra

NO

Dolby Atmos

YES

Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)

NO

Intel® Unision

YES

Nebo for LG

NO

Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)

YES

McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

YES

Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

YES

LG Smart Assistant 1.0

NO

LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)

YES

LG PC Manuals

YES

LG Update & Recovery

YES

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

YES

PCmover Professional

YES

New Wall paper

YES

LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)

YES

LG Display Extension

YES

LG Security Guard

YES

Sync on Mobile

YES

Tips (TBD)

NO

OLED Care SW

NO

Wacom notes

NO

Bamboo Paper

NO

LG Pen Settings

NO

LG UltraGear Studio

NO

Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*

NO

ACCESSORY

Accessory

USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option)

CERTIFIED

Certified

HDR True Black500

MULTIMEDIA

Microphone

Dual

WARRANTY

Warranty

12-months

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(16Z90RS-K)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

All Spec

INFO

Product Category

gram+view

Year

Y23

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

16 Inch

Size (cm)

40.6cm

Resolution

WQXGA 2560 x 1600

Ratio

16:10

Panel Type

IPS Non Touch / Anti Glare

Pol

Anti-Glare

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

N/A

Brightness

350nit

Color gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

Contrast

1200:1 (Typical)

SYSTEM

Processor

N/A

Operating System

Non OS

Graphic

N/A

Memory

N/A

STORAGE

eMMC

N/A

HDD

N/A

SSD

N/A

MMC Slot

N/A

CONNECTIVITY

Wireless

N/A

LAN

N/A

BT

N/A

TV Tuner

N/A

Webcam

N/A

Interface

N/A

SOUND

Audio

N/A

Speaker

N/A

SECURITY

HDD Security

NO

SSD Security

NO

fTPM/HW TPM

NO

Slim Kensington lock

N/A

finger print

N/A

Secure mode

N/A

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

N/A

Pointing Device

N/A

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

HP-Out

N/A

USB Type A

N/A

USB Type C

2 x USB Type-C (DP Alt Mode)

HDMI

N/A

DC-in

N/A

RJ45

N/A

Etc.

N/A

BATTERY

Battery

N/A

POWER

AC Adapter

N/A

AC Adapter type

N/A

THERMAL

Thermal

N/A

BUTTON

Button

2 Buttons / Up, Down (Brightness Control)

LED

LED

N/A

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

Dimension(mm)

360 x 245.5 x 8.3 mm

Dimension(inch)

14.17 x 9.66 x 0.32"

weight(kg)

660g (950g / with Folio) (TBD)

weight(lb)

1.45bs

Shipping Dimension(mm)

419x288x60mm

Shipping Dimension(inch)

16.5x11.5x2.4"

DESIGN

Color

Silver

Chassis Materials

Aluminum, PC-ABS

PRE-INSTALLED SW

LG Control Center

NO

LG Update Center

NO

LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

NO

LG Reader Mode

NO

LG On Screen Display 3

YES

LG Power Manager

NO

Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

NO

DTS X:Ultra

NO

Dolby Atmos

NO

Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)

NO

Intel® Unision

NO

Nebo for LG

NO

Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)

NO

McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

NO

Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

NO

LG Smart Assistant 1.0

NO

LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)

NO

LG PC Manuals

NO

LG Update & Recovery

NO

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

NO

PCmover Professional

NO

New Wall paper

NO

LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)

NO

LG Display Extension

NO

LG Security Guard

NO

Sync on Mobile

NO

Tips (TBD)

NO

OLED Care SW

NO

Wacom notes

NO

Bamboo Paper

NO

LG Pen Settings

NO

LG UltraGear Studio

NO

Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*

NO

ACCESSORY

Accessory

Folio Cover (Silver)

CERTIFIED

Certified

N/A

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(16MR70)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(16MR70)
extension:pdf
U.K Energy Label(16MR70)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (16MR70)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

