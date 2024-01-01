Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Laptop Details

LG gram Style Logo.

Start Light with LG gram.

Start Light with LG gram

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

-30 degree side view and half-open LG gram Style Laptop.

Beauty in Strength

With subtle variations in colour and tone inspired by the Aurora, this eye-catching cover changes its appearance depending on the angle of the light. Corning® Gorilla® Glass provides a soft touch, while also adding solidity and elegance to the overall design. The seamless edges of the touchpad reveal themselves at the touch of a finger, making this laptop both strong and stylish.

*The model image is simulated for illustrative purposes. It may differ from the actual product.

OLED Display

Stunning Visuals

From videos and gaming to digital content and graphic design work, enjoy captivating visuals with lowered blue light.

The image expresses the lifelike visual through the vast night scene, full of stars and the shallow lake that reflects the stars.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The image of puma in the dark expresses its accurate color and detail furs.
1M:1 Contrast Ratio

Breathtaking Details, Realism from True Black and HDR

With its true black contrast ratio and HDR capability, this laptop can handle detail even in deep and dark corners of the spectrum, while adjustable brightness accentuates fine textural details.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

**Brightness is 400nits(Typ.), Peak HDR Brightness is more than 500nits.

***Obtained the certificates on the panel- Eyecare Display, Green Guard.

Accurate and Rich Colours

Thanks to the OLED's 100% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, you can always see vivid details and rich colours.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 100%, Minimum 90%.
DCI-P3 : The colour standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).

Smooth and Immersive Viewing

Whether gaming, watching, or simply scrolling, enjoy smooth visuals with significantly reduced stuttering and afterimage effects, thanks to the 0.2ms response time and 120Hz high refresh rate.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Premium Display

Boost Your Productivity

The WQXGA+ 16:10 aspect ratio display not only delivers high-quality visuals but also lets you see more with less scrolling. And with a low-reflection panel that controls brightness, you can work outdoors with eye comfort.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness is 400nits(Typ.), Peak HDR Brightness is more than 500nits.

A woman carrying her gram Style with an erm easily.

Ultra-light, Ultra-mighty

Slim and light along with powerful performance, LG gram brings brilliant portability and productivity.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

 

 Portable Monitor Details

LG UltraWide™ Monitor Curved.



Display

34" WQHD (3440x1440) Curved

3-side virtually Borderless

 

 

Colour

sRGB 99% (Typ.)

HDR10

Connectivity

2 x HDMI 2.0

DisplayPort 1.4

21:9 WQHD (3440 x 1440) Curved (1800R) 

See More, Do More

The UltraWide™ WQHD (3440 x 1440) with 1800R curvature and 21:9 aspect ratio is great for work as it can display various programs at once.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

This monitor allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.

Picture By Picture (PBP)

Easy Multi-tasking Set-up


34WR50QC allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*It can be connected via the HDMI cable and DisplayPort cable. Both cables are included in the package.

XBOOM Details

LG XBOOM Go XG7 is placed on the metal table with orange lighting is on. Behind the table, people are enjoying the music.

Play, Light and Boost.

Play the music, light up the mood and feel powerful sound with LG XBOOM Go.

Feel Powerful Sound with LG XBOOM Go

Experience LG XBOOM Go's remarkable sound that delivers deep bass and powerful sound together with LG’s latest sound technology.

All-New Units Deliver Brand New Powerful Sound

Track-type woofer produces deep bass and the dome tweeter is engineered to create a crisp high-frequency response.

Experience Bigger, Bolder Sound

With powerful 30W outputs, you can rock to the beat and enjoy an elevated audio experience every time, from meditation to partying with friends.

Feel that Bass Even at Low Volume

The bass enhancement algorithm lets you hear and feel each distinct bass note, even when you turn the music down low.
Sound Boost

Boost up Fun with Stronger Sound

One press of Sound Boost and you can widen the sound field and enjoy your music loudly.

