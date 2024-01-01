We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram Style 16" OLED Laptop & UltraWide 34" QHD curved Monitor & LG XBOOM Go XG7QBK Speaker
Laptop Details
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The model image is simulated for illustrative purposes. It may differ from the actual product.
Stunning Visuals
The image expresses the lifelike visual through the vast night scene, full of stars and the shallow lake that reflects the stars.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**Brightness is 400nits(Typ.), Peak HDR Brightness is more than 500nits.
***Obtained the certificates on the panel- Eyecare Display, Green Guard.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 100%, Minimum 90%.
DCI-P3 : The colour standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Premium Display
Boost Your Productivity
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness is 400nits(Typ.), Peak HDR Brightness is more than 500nits.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Monitor Details
21:9 WQHD (3440 x 1440) Curved (1800R)
See More, Do More
The UltraWide™ WQHD (3440 x 1440) with 1800R curvature and 21:9 aspect ratio is great for work as it can display various programs at once.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It can be connected via the HDMI cable and DisplayPort cable. Both cables are included in the package.
XBOOM Speaker Details
Feel Powerful Sound with LG XBOOM Go
Boost up Fun with Stronger Sound
-
Portable Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM Go XG7QBK IP67 & 24-Hour Battery
-
LG gram Style 16" laptop | ultra-lightweight with 16:10 OLED display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processor
-
34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440x1440) Monitor with FreeSync™
All Spec
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
USB C type cable
-
Yes
BATTERY
-
Battery Charging time (Hrs)
-
5
-
Battery Life (Hrs)
-
24
CONVENIENCE
-
Multipoint
-
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Dual mode)
-
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Multi mode)
-
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
-
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IP67
-
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
-
Yes/Yes
-
Lighting
-
Yes
-
Battery Indicator
-
Yes
-
Speakerphone
-
Yes
-
Security lock
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)
-
Speaker
-
261 x 98 x 95 mm
-
Carton Box
-
320 x 143 x 145 mm
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
-
1ch(2Way)
-
Output Power
-
30W+10W
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Power-on mode
-
10W
-
Stand-by mode
-
0.5W
SPEAKER
-
Woofer Unit
-
2.0" x 3.6" x 1
-
Tweeter Unit Size
-
0.78" x 1
-
Tweeter Unit Type
-
Dome
-
Passive Radiator
-
Yes
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight
-
1.1 kg
-
Gross Weight
-
2.7 kg
BARCODE (EAN CODE)
-
Barcode (EAN Code)
-
8806091811127
POWER SUPPLY
-
USB C-type
-
Yes
-
DC Output (USB A Type)
-
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
EQ
-
Sound Boost
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Custom EQ(App)
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.1
-
Aux in (3.5Φ)
-
Yes
GENERAL_PDR
-
The security update is supported for
-
2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Key Spec
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home
-
Size (Inch)
-
16 Inch
-
Processor
-
Intel® Core™ i7-1360P (5.0 GHz, L3 Cache 18MB)
-
Memory
-
16GB
-
SSD
-
1TB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
weight(kg)
-
1.250
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA+ 3200 x 2000
-
Graphic
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i7,i5)
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 100% (Typical, min 90%)
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.0 x 9.5 x 0.63"
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
-
gram
-
Year
-
Y23
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
-
16 Inch
-
Size (cm)
-
40.6cm
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA+ 3200 x 2000
-
Ratio
-
16:10
-
Panel Type
-
OLED
-
Panel Multi
-
SDC
-
Pol
-
Anti Glare Low Refrection
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz
-
Response Time
-
0.2ms
-
Brightness
-
400nit
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 100% (Typical, min 90%)
-
Contrast
-
1,000,000 :1 (Typical)
SYSTEM
-
Processor
-
Intel® Core™ i7-1360P (5.0 GHz, L3 Cache 18MB)
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home
-
Graphic
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i7,i5)
-
Memory
-
16GB
STORAGE
-
eMMC
-
N/A
-
HDD
-
N/A
-
SSD
-
1TB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
MMC Slot
-
Micro SD
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wireless
-
Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
-
LAN
-
10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option)
-
BT
-
BT 5.1
-
TV Tuner
-
N/A
-
Webcam
-
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
-
Interface
-
N/A
SOUND
-
Audio
-
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
-
Stereo Speaker 3.0W x 2
SECURITY
-
HDD Security
-
NO
-
SSD Security
-
Yes
-
fTPM/HW TPM
-
fTPM, HW TMP
-
Slim Kensington lock
-
NO
-
finger print
-
NO
-
Secure mode
-
NO
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
-
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)
-
Pointing Device
-
Haptic Hidden Touchpad (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HP-Out
-
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
-
USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x1)
-
USB Type C
-
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
HDMI
-
N/A
-
DC-in
-
N/A
-
RJ45
-
N/A
-
Etc.
-
N/A
-
Etc.
-
N/A
BATTERY
-
Battery
-
80Wh-Li-Ion
POWER
-
AC Adapter
-
65W
-
AC Adapter type
-
(New, Small size) 3pole with external C to C 2m/5A cable, White/Black (Wall-mount 'I' type, for KR/EU)
THERMAL
-
Thermal
-
Mega cooling 4.0
BUTTON
-
Button
-
Power button without Fingerprint
LED
-
LED
-
Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, webcam
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
-
355.1 x 241.3 x 15.9 mm
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.0 x 9.5 x 0.63"
-
weight(kg)
-
1.250
-
weight(lb)
-
2.71 lbs
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
475 x 290 x 60mm
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
-
18.8 x 11.5 x 2.4"
-
Shipping weight(kg)
-
2.2kg
-
Shipping weight(lb)
-
4.9 lbs
DESIGN
-
Color
-
Holographic White
-
Chassis Materials
-
Glass, Magnesium, PC-ABS
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
LG Control Center
-
NO
-
LG Update Center
-
NO
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
-
NO
-
LG Reader Mode
-
NO
-
LG On Screen Display 3
-
YES
-
LG Power Manager
-
NO
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
-
YES
-
DTS X:Ultra
-
NO
-
Dolby Atmos
-
YES
-
Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)
-
NO
-
Intel® Unision
-
YES
-
Nebo for LG
-
NO
-
Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)
-
YES
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
YES
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
-
YES
-
LG Smart Assistant 1.0
-
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)
-
YES
-
LG PC Manuals
-
YES
-
LG Update & Recovery
-
YES
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
YES
-
PCmover Professional
-
YES
-
New Wall paper
-
YES
-
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
-
YES
-
LG Display Extension
-
YES
-
LG Security Guard
-
YES
-
Sync on Mobile
-
YES
-
Tips (TBD)
-
NO
-
OLED Care SW
-
NO
-
Wacom notes
-
NO
-
Bamboo Paper
-
NO
-
LG Pen Settings
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear Studio
-
NO
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
-
NO
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
-
USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option)
CERTIFIED
-
Certified
-
HDR True Black500
MULTIMEDIA
-
Microphone
-
Dual
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
-
12-months
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
All Spec
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Find a Store Near You
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.