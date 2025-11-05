About Cookies on This Site

16" LG gram AI Laptop with Windows 11 Home & xboom Buds Plus Bundle

16" LG gram AI Laptop with Windows 11 Home & xboom Buds Plus Bundle

16" LG gram AI Laptop with Windows 11 Home & xboom Buds Plus Bundle

16Z90TL-G.BUDSP
Front view of 16" LG gram AI Laptop, 16GB RAM, Intel® Lunar Lake Processor, gram Hybrid AI, Obsidian Black with Copilot+ with green and black swirl wallpaper - 16Z90TL
Best Laptop Brand
Power of AI
Ultra Portable
77Wh Battery
Connectivity
Ultra Processor
Hybrid AI
Windows 11
Seamless Connectivity
Immersive Sound
Front side view with the lid closed
Top-down view and cover closed
BUDSPLUS
Front view of 16" LG gram AI Laptop, 16GB RAM, Intel® Lunar Lake Processor, gram Hybrid AI, Obsidian Black with Copilot+ with green and black swirl wallpaper - 16Z90TL
Best Laptop Brand
Power of AI
Ultra Portable
77Wh Battery
Connectivity
Ultra Processor
Hybrid AI
Windows 11
Seamless Connectivity
Immersive Sound
Front side view with the lid closed
Top-down view and cover closed
BUDSPLUS

Key Features

  • 16” 16:10 WQXGA (2560x1600) Anti-glare IPS display
  • Windows 11 / Copilot+ PC
  • All-around AI Intel® Lunar Lake Processor / LPDDR5x RAM / SSD Gen4
  • gram AI / LG gram Link
  • 1,239g Lightweight / 77Wh High capacity battery
  • Partial return is not available
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of 16" LG gram AI, IPS WQXGA Display, Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor Lunar Lake, 16GB RAM, Obsidian Black - 16Z90TL

16Z90TL-G.AU75A1

16" LG gram AI Laptop, Windows 11 Home, 16GB RAM, Intel® Lunar Lake Processor, Obsidian Black
USP card: LG xboom Buds, reinspired by will.i.am

BUDSPLUS

LG xboom Buds Plus by will.i.am | Bluetooth Earbuds with Graphene Drivers & Adaptive EQ, ANC, Black

Laptop Details

The image shows an LG gram laptop, highlighted for its ultra-light design. On the right, the text reads: "Delightfully light" with the "gram AI" logo below it.

The image shows an LG gram laptop, highlighted for its ultra-light design. On the right, the text reads: "Delightfully light" with the "gram AI" logo below it.







The power of
Hybrid AI

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The image showcases a slim laptop with the text: "Light, thin, all-powerful" at the top. Key specifications, "Light 1,239 g" and "Slim 15.7 mm," are highlighted in the center. A MIL-STD durability badge is displayed in the upper-right corner, emphasizing its robustness.

Light, thin,
all-powerful

The image features a laptop with vibrant content displayed on its screen, emphasizing vivid colors and detailed visuals. The text at the top reads: "IPS premium display," highlighting the high-quality screen technology.

16’’ WQXGA IPS display

The image shows a smiling woman using a laptop while seated in a modern, cozy setting. The text reads: "Your own AI secretary" alongside the "gram AI" logo, emphasizing the device's AI-powered assistant features.

Your own AI secretary

The image displays a close-up of a computer chip with "AI" highlighted at the center, surrounded by a glowing circuit board. The text at the top reads: "AI-optimised processor," and the bottom right features the Intel Core Ultra logo, emphasizing advanced AI processing capabilities.

AI-optimised processor

The image shows an LG Gram laptop, a tablet, and a smartphone displaying synchronized content. The text reads: "LG gram Link - Get all connected," with Apple and Android logos in the bottom right, emphasizing cross-device compatibility.

LG gram Link- Get all connected

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

gram AI

Power of AI. Power of You.

gram AI, integrated into LG gram, redefines AI by deeply understanding users. It combines On-Device AI for secure, personalised solutions with Cloud AI for expansive, data-rich insights. gram AI provides improved privacy and precision, delivering productivity and efficiency anytime, anywhere.

A split-screen image showcasing 'gram AI' with two distinct modes: 'gram chat On-Device' on the left, represented by a pink icon, and 'gram chat Cloud' on the right, represented by a blue icon. The screen displays an AI interface, symbolizing seamless AI functionality across both modes.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Please note that gram chat On-Device is designed for specific requests and does not support continuous conversations. For best results, use it for straightforward, one-time requests only.

gram chat On-Device: Personalised answers just for you.

A timeline graphic displaying tasks and documents associated with specific timestamps between 3:00 PM and 4:00 PM on 22.04.2024. The visual highlights key moments with icons and thumbnails of documents along the timeline.

Time travel**

Retrace your steps and recall

Search with any clues you recall or browse your previous screens, including documents and websites.

A side view of a laptop with a person typing, showcasing a search bar with an AI-inspired icon and additional functional icons. The laptop screen displays data charts, emphasizing productivity and AI-driven tools.

Searching

Get the right answer, right away

Provides personalised answers based on local data from documents and images.

A laptop screen displaying a financial dashboard presentation alongside a pop-up window with AI-generated text summarizing the presentation. An arrow connects the two, emphasizing the AI's ability to create concise summaries.

Summarise

Cut the noise. Get to the point!

Summarise text or document files directly in an on-device environment.

A laptop screen displaying two interfaces: one with an AI chat window on a light background and the other transitioning to a dark mode version. An arrow highlights the switch, emphasizing seamless mode adaptation.

Setting

Set up hassle-free in no time!

Set various*** system options in gram chat On-Device with easy, conversational commands.

A laptop screen displaying a customer support interface with a system diagnosis progress bar, indicating offline functionality. A no-wifi icon at the top highlights operation without an internet connection.

Troubleshooting

24/7 support, anytime, anywhere!

Offer 24/7 instant support for product inquiries, even without Wi-Fi.

*Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.

*The gram chat On-Device function allows you to interact with documents stored on your PC, and it does not handle simple daily information or questions requiring internet searches. "Search by Conversation" is currently in Beta and will be updated in the future.

*Some features may not work properly during initial use due to the On-Device AI's need for pre-learning time to adapt to the user. ① gram chat On-Device requires indexing to combine words with data from your PC content, which may take time to deliver desired results. ② At least 80 hours of pattern learning are required to use the battery usage detection notification.

*This feature supports English and Korean language only.

*AI search results may vary depending on the data at the time of search, and the accuracy of the content is not guaranteed, so user verification is required.

*This feature supports English and Korean language only.

**The PC screen is captured approximately once every 2 seconds, with a storage limit of about 13GB. Captured images are automatically deleted after a certain period. Users can customise settings such as whether to use the feature, screen storage duration, and capacity via the gear icon at the top of gram chat.

**This feature is disabled by default and is opt-in, which you can activate if you wish to use it.

**This feature: ① May have difficulty searching for handwritten text, blurry images, or decorative fonts. ② Searches rely on exact text matches, including spacing. ③ Using audio capture may reduce computing performance.

***Supported system settings: • Dark mode / • Fn lock / • Battery life extension / • AI battery usage detection / • Reader mode / • Touchpad / • Battery saving mode / • USB-C offline charging / • Brightness Control / • Sound Control

gram chat Cloud: Latest answers based on open AI GPT 4o.

A chat interface showing a user asking for recommendations for activities at Lake Bled, and an AI response listing three suggestions: 1. Visit Bled Island and the church, 2. Explore Bled Castle, 3. Walk around Lake Bled.

Q&A Chatbot

Your go-to expert for instant answers

From solving homework problems to satisfying your curiosity, the AI assistant delivers the information you need in seconds.

An infographic showcasing three AI-powered features: Summarization, represented by a document icon transforming into a simplified file; Text Extraction, symbolized by an image converting into a document; and Translation, depicted by a document changing to another language format.

Document AI

Smart insights straight from your files

Let AI analyse and extract key details from your documents, saving you time and effort.

An illustration featuring various productivity app icons, such as Google Drive, Gmail, Google Sheets, and Google Calendar, surrounding a central gram AI Cloud logo. The image represents seamless integration of gram AI Cloud with popular productivity tools.

Function Calling**

Actionable agents that get things done

Empower AI to handle tasks for you, like scheduling events in Google Calendar or drafting Word documents for your team.

*Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.

*This service offers paid features of GPT4o but does not support search integration or coding editor functionality. gram chat Cloud is free for the first year after user registration, after which it becomes a paid service. Users will be notified separately during this period and can opt out if they wish.

**Linked Google Workspace, Microsoft 365.

AI assistant Copilot in Windows 11

Discover the power of AI with Copilot in Windows

Get real answers based on the internet and generate images with ease using Copilot in Windows. This powerful AI tool leverages online resources to provide you with accurate, up-to-date information tailored to your queries. With just a few clicks, you can obtain the answers you need and create custom images to enhance your projects.

A laptop featuring the Windows 11 Bloom wallpaper on its screen, with a close-up highlighting a dedicated Copilot key on the keyboard. The 'Copilot+PC' logo is prominently displayed in the top left corner, emphasizing AI-integrated functionality.

*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.

*Copilot in Windows 11 is rolling out gradually in preview within the latest update to Windows 11 in select global markets. Not all users will have access to Copilot simultaneously, as the timing of availability varies by device and market.

*AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.

*Some Copilot+ PC experiences require free updates continuing to roll out through early 2025. Timing varies by device and region. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs

Recall
instantly

Don't struggle to find which folder you saved a file in. Just describe something you remember, and gram will instantly find what you need.

Be a pro artist with Cocreator

Not everyone needs to have the skills of an artist. Just sketch out your thoughts, and instantly get an image that looks like it was created by a professional designer.

Live Caption in real-time

Experience seamless communication with the Live Caption feature. Get real-time, on-screen transcription from any audio source in your desired language, making every conversation easy and effortless.

Enhance video calls with Windows Studio effect

Don't worry about unexpected video calls. With creative filters like improving lighting and blurring distractions, you can ensure a flawless presentation every time.

*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.

*Copilot in Windows 11 is rolling out gradually in preview within the latest update to Windows 11 in select global markets. Not all users will have access to Copilot simultaneously, as the timing of availability varies by device and market.

*AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.

*Some Copilot+ PC experiences require free updates continuing to roll out through early 2025. Timing varies by device and region. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs

Earbuds Details

will.i.am in white outfit and sunglasses is his facing right side pointing the earbud in his ear with his left index finger.

xboom Buds Plus, reinspired by will.i.am

Introducing new xboom Buds Plus, created in collaboration with will.i.am. Experience next-level sound, embodied in unique style.

xboom buds Plus cradle is placed fully open with two ear buds floating above.

xboom buds Plus cradle is placed fully open with two ear buds floating above.

will.i.am as LG’s Experiential Architect for xboom Buds Plus

LG appointed will.i.am to redefine xboom as a brand that elevates listening experience with completely new sound and style. A nine-time Grammy winner, will.i.am is undoubtedly a true icon of pop culture. He is also a pioneer in AI, with experience as the director of Creative Innovation at Intel and the founder of AI-powered radio platform RAiDiO.FYI. All ‘xboom by will.i.am’ are professionally refined by will.i.am to deliver more balanced sound with warmer tone. With expertise in music and technology, will.i.am fine-tuned xboom Buds to deliver unmatched sound and call quality.

On the upper image will.i.am is working at a recording studio wearing a red vest staring at a screen places before him. On the bottom image will.i.am is as well working at a studio staring at the screen with green windows on it.

Print

Key Spec

System - Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Display - Size (Inch)

16 inch

System - Processor

Intel® Core™ Ultra7 256V

System - Memory

16GB LPDDR5X (Included in processor)

Storage - SSD

512 GB NVMe Gen4

Dimension / Weight - weight(kg)

1.239 kg

Display - Resolution

WQXGA (2560 x 1600)

System - Graphic

Intel® Arc™

Display - Color gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical)

All Spec

INFO

Product Category

gram

Year

Y25

Product name

16Z90TL-G.AU75A1

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

16 inch

Size (cm)

40.6 cm

Resolution

WQXGA (2560 x 1600)

Ratio

16:10

Panel Type

IPS

Pol

Anti-Glare

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Brightness

350nit

Color gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical)

Contrast

1200:1 (Typical)

SYSTEM

Processor

Intel® Core™ Ultra7 256V

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Graphic

Intel® Arc™

Memory

16GB LPDDR5X (Included in processor)

STORAGE

SSD

512 GB NVMe Gen4

CONNECTIVITY

Wireless

Intel WiFi-7

BT

BT 5.3

Webcam

FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic

SOUND

Audio

HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

Speaker

Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2

Bluetooth Connectivity

Yes

SECURITY

SSD Security

Yes

Slim Kensington lock

Yes

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

Full Size Backlit Keyboard (98 Key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)

Pointing Device

Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

HP-Out

Yes (4-pole)

USB Type A

USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)

USB Type C

USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2)

HDMI

Yes

BATTERY

Battery

77 Wh Li-Ion

POWER

AC Adapter

65W USB Type-C

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

Dimension(mm)

355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8mm

weight(kg)

1.239 kg

Shipping Dimension(mm)

475 x 290 x 60mm

Shipping weight(kg)

2.20 kg

DESIGN

Color

Obsidian Black

Chassis Materials

Magnesium Alloy

WARRANTY

Warranty

12-month

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(16Z90TL-G)
extension:pdf
Parental cotrol DoC(16Z90TL-G)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(16Z90TL-G)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(16Z90TL-G)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

Key Spec

Sound Solution - ANC

Yes

Speaker - Unit Size (Φ)

10Φ

Convenience - Plug&Wireless

Yes

Convenience - UVnano

Yes

Convenience - Water/Splashproof

IPX4

Convenience - Wireless Charging

Yes

All Spec

SOUND SOLUTION

ANC

Yes

Ambient Mode

Yes

# of Mic

6

Adaptive EQ

Yes

EQ

LG EQ

Yes

Customised EQ

Yes

AUDIO CODEC

SBC

Yes

AAC

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

BLE

Yes

Google Fast Pair Service

Yes

Bluetooth Version

5.4

Auracast

Yes

Microsoft Swift Pair

Yes

BATTERY LIFE (HRS)

Earbuds (ANC off & Adaptive EQ off)

up to 10

Earbuds (ANC on)

up to 7.5 (Adaptive EQ off)

Total (Earbuds+Charging Case)

up to 30

CHARGING TIME (HRS)

Charging Case

2.5

Earbuds

1

CONVENIENCE

Multi Paring

Yes

Fast Charging

Yes

Wireless Charging

Yes

Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IPX4

UVnano

Yes

Plug&Wireless

Yes

Companion App

AOS, iOS, WindowsOS(LG gram)

Multi-Point

Yes

USB-C type Charging Port

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Earbud

25.3 x 20.8 x 23.9 mm

Charging Case

63.0 x 32.8 x 31.2 mm

WEIGHT

Charging Case Net Weight

39.4 g

Earbud Net Weight (1EA)

5.3 g

ACCESSORY

Normal Silicon Eargels

Yes

Ear hook

Yes

AUX (3.5Φ) to USB-C Cable

Yes

QSG(Quick Setup Guide)

Yes

Safety Information & Warranty Card

Yes

USB-C Charging & Data Cable

Yes

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806096569849

SPEAKER

Unit Type

Dynamic

Diaphragm

Graphene-coated

Unit Size (Φ)

10Φ

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(BUDSPLUS)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(BUDSPLUS)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(BUDSPLUS)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

