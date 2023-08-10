We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 17" Ultra-Lightweight 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1065G7 processor
All Spec
-
CPU Name
-
10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1065G7 processor
-
Base Frequency
-
1.30GHz
-
Max Turbo Frequency
-
3.90GHz
-
Cache
-
L3 Cache 8MB
-
Operating System
-
Windows 10 Home (64bit)
-
Capacity
-
16GB
-
Speed
-
DDR4 3200MHz
-
Configuration
-
8GB x 2
-
Expansion Slot
-
x1
-
Max. Capacity
-
24GB
-
Size
-
43.18cm (17.0")
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1600 (WQXGA)
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Graphics
-
Intel® Iris® Plus Graphics
-
Capacity
-
512GB
-
Interface
-
NVMETM
-
Configuration
-
512GB x 1
-
Expansion Slot
-
x1
-
Wireless
-
Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201
-
LAN (RJ45 Gender)
-
10Base-T/100Base-TX
-
Bluetooth®
-
Bluetooth® 5.0
-
Webcam
-
HD Webcam
-
Speaker
-
1.5W x 2
-
Sound Effect
-
DTS: X Ultra
-
Mic
-
Dual Mic
-
Number of Keys
-
101 Keys
-
Numeric Keypad
-
Yes
-
Backlit
-
Yes
-
Touch Pad
-
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function
-
HDMI-Out
-
x 1
-
USB Type-C™
-
x1 (USB3.1, USB PD, Thunderbolt™ 3)
-
USB 3.1 (Type A)
-
x 3
-
H/P Out
-
x 1
-
UFS / microSD Card Slot
-
x 1
-
Finger Print
-
Yes
-
Capacity
-
80Wh
-
Type
-
Lithium Ion
-
AC Adapter
-
48W (AC 100V-240V 50/60Hz)
-
Dimension
-
380.6 x 262.6 x 17.4 mm
-
Weight
-
1,350g
-
Colour
-
Dark Silver
-
LG Control Center
-
Yes
-
LG Update Center
-
Yes
-
LG Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
LG On Screen Display
-
Yes
-
LG Easy Guide
-
Yes
-
LG Troubleshooting
-
Yes
-
Microsoft® Office
-
Yes (30 Days Trial)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
