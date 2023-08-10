About Cookies on This Site

LG gram Ultra-Lightweight with 17” 16:10 IPS Display and 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 Evo™ platform and Iris® Xe Graphics

LG gram Ultra-Lightweight with 17” 16:10 IPS Display and 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 Evo™ platform and Iris® Xe Graphics

17Z90P-K.AA65A1

LG gram Ultra-Lightweight with 17” 16:10 IPS Display and 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 Evo™ platform and Iris® Xe Graphics

Front view
All Spec

PROCESSOR

Processor

'Intel 11h Generation Tiger Lake CPU
i5(QC)
i5-1135G7 (2.4 GHz, Turbo up to 4.2 GHz, L3 Cache 8MB, 28 W) - QC

OPERATION SYSTEM

Operation System

Windows 11 Home

SYSTEM MEMORY

System Memory

8 GB LPDDR4X (Dual Channel, i5-4266MHz)

DISPLAY

Inch

'17.0" (43.2cm) WQXGA (2560*1600) IPS LCD,
(Non-Touch only)

Colour Gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

GRAPHICS

Graphics

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

STORAGE

SSD

M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots -NVME: 512GB

COMM.

Wireless

Intel® Wireless-AX201 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)

LAN

10/100 or Gigabit with RJ45 adapter

BT

BT 5.1

WEBCAM

Webcam

HD Webcam with Dual Mic.

AUDIO

Audio

HD Audio with DTS X Ultra

SPEAKER

Speaker

Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2

SECURITY

Security

'HDD Security, Finger Print
Secure mode(Wemcam & MIC off Hot key)
Slim Kensington lock

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

Full Size Backlit Keyboard (UK: 101Key w/ Numeric Keypad)

Pointing Device

Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)

MMC SLOT

MMC Slot

UFS/ Micro SD

I/O PORT

I/O Port

HP-Out(4Pole Headset, US type), USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2), HDMI, USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

BATTERY

Battery

80Wh

AC ADAPTER

AC Adapter

'65W, Type-C PD adapter
- Wall-mount 'I' type for Korea, White/Black
- Desktop type for Global except Korea, White/Black, w/ Power cord

THERMAL

Thermal

Mega cooling 4.0 (Single fan / Dual fan (Option))

BUTTON

Button

Power button with Fingerprint

LED

LED

Power, DC-In, Caps Lock

DIMENSION

Dimension

'380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8mm
14.97 x 10.24 x 0.70"

WEIGHT

Weight

1.35kg / 2.98lbs

COLOUR

Colour

Quartz Silver

S/W

Pre-Install

LG Control Center
LG Update Center
LG Security Center (Korea Only, Included in Update Center)
LG Support Center (Korea Only)
LG PC Care (Korea Only)
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
LG Reader Mode
LG On Screen Display 3
LG Power Manager
LG Chatbot (Korea Only)
Microsoft Office 2016 (30 Days Trial)
DTS X:Ultra
Virtoo by LG
Alexa for PC UK
McAfee Live Safe (37 Days Trial)
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Product Environmental Report(17Z90P-K)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(17Z90P-K)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

