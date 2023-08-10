We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram SuperSlim OLED laptop & FREE +view portable monitor
Laptop Details
The Thinnest gram Ever
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Obtained the certificates on the panel- Eye Care Display, Green Guard.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilised and power management settings.
Versatile Connectivity with Devices
LG gram has USB Type-C™ ports on both sides.
*Above LG USB Hub and cable are not included in the package (sold separately).
+view Details
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
*This product is a portable monitor of which power is driven by a connected laptop battery. It doesn't support the built-in battery.
*If the battery of the connected laptop is low, you can use a USB-C™ charger (sold separately) for power.
*This product is for laptops only. Any device connected to the monitor must support DisplayPort Alternate Mode (DP Alt Mode) and Power Output (USB PD) above 7.5W (5V/1.5A).
Expand, Widen and Boost Your Gram
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%.
It Only Takes a Cable
You can easily set up a dual monitor with a USB Type-C™ connection. Even better, the USB Type-C™ ports are on both sides.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
Scalability and Portability for Boosting Work Efficiently
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**The Auto Rotate function can be used only when LG Switch App is installed.
-
16-inch +view for LG gram Portable Monitor with USB Type-C™
-
LG gram SuperSlim 15.6" laptop | paper thin & light with OLED display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processor
All Spec
-
Battery
-
N/A
-
Certified
-
N/A
-
Thermal
-
N/A
-
Wireless
-
N/A
-
LAN
-
N/A
-
BT
-
N/A
-
TV Tuner
-
N/A
-
Webcam
-
N/A
-
Interface
-
N/A
-
Button
-
2 Buttons / Up, Down (Brightness Control)
-
Color
-
Silver
-
Chassis Materials
-
Aluminum, PC-ABS
-
Dimension(mm)
-
360 x 245.5 x 8.3 mm
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.17 x 9.66 x 0.32"
-
weight(kg)
-
660g (950g / with Folio) (TBD)
-
weight(lb)
-
1.45bs
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
419x288x60mm
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
-
16.5x11.5x2.4"
-
Size (Inch)
-
16 Inch
-
Size (cm)
-
40.6cm
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Ratio
-
16:10
-
Panel Type
-
IPS Non Touch / Anti Glare
-
Panel Multi
-
LGD
-
Pol
-
Anti-Glare
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Response Time
-
N/A
-
Brightness
-
350nit
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
-
1200:1 (Typical)
-
Product Category
-
gram+view
-
Year
-
Y23
-
HP-Out
-
N/A
-
USB Type A
-
N/A
-
USB Type C
-
2 x USB Type-C (DP Alt Mode)
-
HDMI
-
N/A
-
DC-in
-
N/A
-
RJ45
-
N/A
-
Etc.
-
N/A
-
LED
-
N/A
-
AC Adapter
-
N/A
-
AC Adapter type
-
N/A
-
LG Control Center
-
NO
-
LG Update Center
-
NO
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
-
NO
-
LG Reader Mode
-
NO
-
LG On Screen Display 3
-
YES
-
LG Power Manager
-
NO
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
-
NO
-
DTS X:Ultra
-
NO
-
Dolby Atmos
-
NO
-
Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)
-
NO
-
Intel® Unision
-
NO
-
Nebo for LG
-
NO
-
Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)
-
NO
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
NO
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
-
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant 1.0
-
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)
-
NO
-
LG PC Manuals
-
NO
-
LG Update & Recovery
-
NO
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
NO
-
PCmover Professional
-
NO
-
New Wall paper
-
NO
-
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
-
NO
-
LG Display Extension
-
NO
-
LG Security Guard
-
NO
-
Sync on Mobile
-
NO
-
Tips (TBD)
-
NO
-
OLED Care SW
-
NO
-
Wacom notes
-
NO
-
Bamboo Paper
-
NO
-
LG Pen Settings
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear Studio
-
NO
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
-
NO
-
HDD Security
-
NO
-
SSD Security
-
NO
-
fTPM/HW TPM
-
NO
-
Slim Kensington lock
-
N/A
-
finger print
-
N/A
-
Secure mode
-
N/A
-
Audio
-
N/A
-
Speaker
-
N/A
-
eMMC
-
N/A
-
HDD
-
N/A
-
SSD
-
N/A
-
MMC Slot
-
N/A
-
Accessory
-
Folio Cover (Silver)
-
Processor
-
N/A
-
Operating System
-
Non OS
-
Graphic
-
N/A
-
Memory
-
N/A
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Key Spec
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home
-
Processor
-
i7-1360P
-
Memory
-
16GBLPDDR5 (DualChannel,6000 MHz)
-
SSD
-
2TB SSD NVME Gen 4 (2280) Dual SSD slots
-
weight(kg)
-
990 g
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA+ (3200 x 2000)
-
Graphic
-
IntelIrisXeGraphics (i7,i5)
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P399% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Size (Inch)
-
15.6 Inch
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.0 x 8.95 x 0.43~0.49"
All Spec
-
eMMC
-
N/A
-
HDD
-
N/A
-
SSD
-
2TB SSD NVME Gen 4 (2280) Dual SSD slots
-
MMC Slot
-
MicroSD
-
Processor
-
i7-1360P
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home
-
Graphic
-
IntelIrisXeGraphics (i7,i5)
-
Memory
-
16GBLPDDR5 (DualChannel,6000 MHz)
-
Thermal
-
N/A
-
Accessory
-
USB-CtoRJ45adapter (B2Boption)
-
Battery
-
60 Wh
-
Button
-
PowerbuttonwithoutFingerprint
-
Dimension(mm)
-
356.0 x 227.45 x 10.99~12.55 mm
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.0 x 8.95 x 0.43~0.49"
-
weight(kg)
-
990 g
-
weight(lb)
-
2.18 lbs
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
476 x 271 x 60 mm
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
-
18.8 x 10.7 x 2.4"
-
Shipping weight(kg)
-
2.1 kg
-
Shipping weight(lb)
-
4.7 lbs
-
Certified
-
HDRTrueBlack500
-
Size (Inch)
-
15.6 Inch
-
Size (cm)
-
39.6 cm
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA+ (3200 x 2000)
-
Ratio
-
16:09
-
Panel Type
-
OLED
-
Panel Multi
-
SDC
-
Pol
-
AntiGlareLowReflection
-
Refresh Rate
-
60 Hz
-
Response Time
-
0.2 ms
-
Brightness
-
400nit
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P399% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
-
1,000,000:1 (Typical)
-
Wireless
-
Intel®Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax,2 x 2,DualBand,BTCombo)
-
LAN
-
10/100withRJ45adapter (Option)
-
BT
-
BT5.1
-
TV Tuner
-
N/A
-
Webcam
-
FHDIRWebcamwithDualMic(Facerecognition)
-
Interface
-
N/A
-
Product Category
-
gram
-
Year
-
Y23
-
Color
-
NeptuneBlue
-
Chassis Materials
-
Aluminum,Magnesium,PC-ABS
-
Keyboard
-
FullSizeBacklitKeyboard (US:97Key,UK:98Key,w/3ColumnNumericKeypad)
-
Pointing Device
-
PrecisionTouchPadw/ScrollandGestureFunction (size:111.6 x 69.6 mm)
-
LG Control Center
-
NO
-
LG Update Center
-
NO
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
-
NO
-
LG Reader Mode
-
NO
-
LG On Screen Display 3
-
YES
-
LG Power Manager
-
NO
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
-
YES
-
DTS X:Ultra
-
NO
-
Dolby Atmos
-
YES
-
Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)
-
NO
-
Intel® Unision
-
YES
-
Nebo for LG
-
NO
-
Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)
-
YES
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
YES
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
-
YES
-
LG Smart Assistant 1.0
-
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)
-
YES
-
LG PC Manuals
-
YES
-
LG Update & Recovery
-
YES
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
YES
-
PCmover Professional
-
YES
-
New Wall paper
-
YES
-
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
-
YES
-
LG Display Extension
-
YES
-
LG Security Guard
-
YES
-
Sync on Mobile
-
YES
-
Tips (TBD)
-
YES
-
OLED Care SW
-
YES
-
Wacom notes
-
NO
-
Bamboo Paper
-
NO
-
LG Pen Settings
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear Studio
-
NO
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
-
NO
-
HP-Out
-
4PoleHeadset,UStype
-
USB Type A
-
N/A
-
USB Type C
-
USB4Gen3 x 2TypeC (x 2,withPowerDelivery,DisplayPort,Thunderbolt4) USB3.2Gen2 x 1 (x 1,withPowerDelivery,DisplayPort)
-
HDMI
-
N/A
-
DC-in
-
YES
-
RJ45
-
N/A
-
Etc.
-
N/A
-
HDD Security
-
NO
-
SSD Security
-
Yes
-
fTPM/HW TPM
-
fTPM,HWTMP
-
Slim Kensington lock
-
NO
-
finger print
-
NO
-
Secure mode
-
NO
-
LED
-
Power,DC-In,CapsLock,webcam
-
Audio
-
HDAudiowithDolbyAtmos
-
Speaker
-
StereoSpeaker 2.0 W x 2,Max 5 W (SmartAmp)
-
AC Adapter
-
65 W
-
AC Adapter type
-
(New,Smallsize) 3polewithexternalCtoC2m/5Acable,White/Black (Wall-mount'I'type,forKR/EU)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
