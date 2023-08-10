We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram16 laptop & FREE +view portable monitor
Laptop Details
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
High Resolution Large Display
Standard of Premium Display
Be captivated by the rich and vivid colours with WQXGA high resolution 16:10 aspect ratio display that supports wide colour gamut, DCI-P3 99%(Typ.) which allows you to see more content with less scrolling.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%.
DCI-P3 : The colour standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Leave the Charger Behind
Experience an ultimate wireless portability with the 80Wh high-capacity battery.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
*This product is a portable monitor of which power is driven by a connected laptop battery. It doesn't support the built-in battery.
*If the battery of the connected laptop is low, you can use a USB-C™ charger (sold separately) for power.
*This product is for laptops only. Any device connected to the monitor must support DisplayPort Alternate Mode (DP Alt Mode) and Power Output (USB PD) above 7.5W (5V/1.5A).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**Need to connect gram 16 Laptop (16-inch 16:10 screen) for 32:10 screen.
***The Auto Rotate function can be used only when LG Switch App is installed.
Expand, Widen and Boost Your Gram
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%.
It Only Takes a Cable
You can easily set up a dual monitor with a USB Type-C™ connection. Even better, the USB Type-C™ ports are on both sides.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
Scalability and Portability for Boosting Work Efficiently
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**The Auto Rotate function can be used only when LG Switch App is installed.
-
LG gram 16" laptop | ultra-lightweight with 16:10 IPS anti glare display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processor
-
16-inch +view for LG gram Portable Monitor with USB Type-C™
Key Spec
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home
-
Processor
-
i7-1360P
-
Memory
-
32GB LPDDR5 Dual Channel, 6000 MHz
-
SSD
-
2TB SSD NVME Gen 4 (2280) Dual SSD slots
-
weight(kg)
-
1.199 kg
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA+ (3200 x 2000)
-
Graphic
-
Intel Iris XE Graphics (i7,i5)
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P399% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Size (Inch)
-
16 Inch
-
Dimension(inch)
-
13.98 x 9.54 x 0.66"
All Spec
-
HDD Security
-
NO
-
SSD Security
-
Yes
-
fTPM/HW TPM
-
Option
-
Slim Kensington lock
-
YES
-
finger print
-
NO
-
Secure mode
-
NO
-
LED
-
Power,DC-In,CapsLock,webcam
-
Audio
-
HDAudiowithDolbyAtmos
-
Speaker
-
StereoSpeaker 2.0 W x 2,Max 5 W (SmartAmp)
-
AC Adapter
-
65 W
-
AC Adapter type
-
(New,Smallsize) 3polewithexternalCtoC2m/5Acable,White/Black (Wall-mount'I'type,forKR/EU)
-
eMMC
-
N/A
-
HDD
-
N/A
-
SSD
-
2TB SSD NVME Gen 4 (2280) Dual SSD slots
-
MMC Slot
-
MicroSD
-
Processor
-
i7-1360P
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home
-
Graphic
-
Intel Iris XE Graphics (i7,i5)
-
Memory
-
32GB LPDDR5 Dual Channel, 6000 MHz
-
Thermal
-
N/A
-
Accessory
-
USB-CtoRJ45adapter (B2Boption)
-
Battery
-
80 Wh
-
Color
-
ObsidianBlack
-
Chassis Materials
-
Magnesium,PC-ABS
-
Button
-
PowerbuttonwithoutFingerprint
-
Dimension(mm)
-
355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8 mm
-
Dimension(inch)
-
13.98 x 9.54 x 0.66"
-
weight(kg)
-
1.199 kg
-
weight(lb)
-
2.64 lbs
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
475 x 290 x 60 mm
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
-
18.8 x 11.5 x 2.4"
-
Shipping weight(kg)
-
2.2 kg
-
Shipping weight(lb)
-
4.9 lbs
-
Certified
-
N/A
-
Size (Inch)
-
16 Inch
-
Size (cm)
-
40.6 cm
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA+ (3200 x 2000)
-
Ratio
-
16:10
-
Panel Type
-
IPSNonTouch
-
Panel Multi
-
LGD
-
Pol
-
Anti-Glare
-
Refresh Rate
-
60 Hz
-
Response Time
-
N/A
-
Brightness
-
350nit
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P399% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
-
1200:1 (Typical)
-
Wireless
-
Intel®Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax,2 x 2,DualBand,BTCombo)
-
LAN
-
10/100withRJ45adapter (Option)
-
BT
-
BT5.1
-
TV Tuner
-
N/A
-
Webcam
-
FHDIRWebcamwithDualMic (Facerecognition)
-
Interface
-
N/A
-
Product Category
-
gram
-
Year
-
Y23
-
Keyboard
-
FullSizeBacklitKeyboard (US:97Key,UK:98Keyw/3ColumnNumericKeypad)
-
Pointing Device
-
PrecisionTouchPadw/ScrollandGestureFunction (size:131.5 x 82.6 mm)
-
LG Control Center
-
NO
-
LG Update Center
-
NO
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
-
NO
-
LG Reader Mode
-
NO
-
LG On Screen Display 3
-
YES
-
LG Power Manager
-
NO
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
-
YES
-
DTS X:Ultra
-
NO
-
Dolby Atmos
-
YES
-
Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)
-
NO
-
Intel® Unision
-
YES
-
Nebo for LG
-
NO
-
Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)
-
YES
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
YES
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
-
YES
-
LG Smart Assistant 1.0
-
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)
-
YES
-
LG PC Manuals
-
YES
-
LG Update & Recovery
-
YES
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
YES
-
PCmover Professional
-
YES
-
New Wall paper
-
YES
-
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
-
YES
-
LG Display Extension
-
YES
-
LG Security Guard
-
YES
-
Sync on Mobile
-
YES
-
Tips (TBD)
-
NO
-
OLED Care SW
-
NO
-
Wacom notes
-
NO
-
Bamboo Paper
-
NO
-
LG Pen Settings
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear Studio
-
NO
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
-
NO
-
HP-Out
-
4PoleHeadset,UStype
-
USB Type A
-
USB3.2Gen2 x 1(x 1)
-
USB Type C
-
USB4Gen3 x 2TypeC (x 2,withPowerDelivery,DisplayPort,Thunderbolt4)
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
DC-in
-
YES
-
RJ45
-
N/A
-
Etc.
-
N/A
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
All Spec
-
Battery
-
N/A
-
Certified
-
N/A
-
Thermal
-
N/A
-
Wireless
-
N/A
-
LAN
-
N/A
-
BT
-
N/A
-
TV Tuner
-
N/A
-
Webcam
-
N/A
-
Interface
-
N/A
-
Button
-
2 Buttons / Up, Down (Brightness Control)
-
Color
-
Silver
-
Chassis Materials
-
Aluminum, PC-ABS
-
Dimension(mm)
-
360 x 245.5 x 8.3 mm
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.17 x 9.66 x 0.32"
-
weight(kg)
-
660g (950g / with Folio) (TBD)
-
weight(lb)
-
1.45bs
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
419x288x60mm
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
-
16.5x11.5x2.4"
-
Size (Inch)
-
16 Inch
-
Size (cm)
-
40.6cm
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Ratio
-
16:10
-
Panel Type
-
IPS Non Touch / Anti Glare
-
Panel Multi
-
LGD
-
Pol
-
Anti-Glare
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Response Time
-
N/A
-
Brightness
-
350nit
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
-
1200:1 (Typical)
-
Product Category
-
gram+view
-
Year
-
Y23
-
HP-Out
-
N/A
-
USB Type A
-
N/A
-
USB Type C
-
2 x USB Type-C (DP Alt Mode)
-
HDMI
-
N/A
-
DC-in
-
N/A
-
RJ45
-
N/A
-
Etc.
-
N/A
-
LED
-
N/A
-
AC Adapter
-
N/A
-
AC Adapter type
-
N/A
-
LG Control Center
-
NO
-
LG Update Center
-
NO
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
-
NO
-
LG Reader Mode
-
NO
-
LG On Screen Display 3
-
YES
-
LG Power Manager
-
NO
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
-
NO
-
DTS X:Ultra
-
NO
-
Dolby Atmos
-
NO
-
Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)
-
NO
-
Intel® Unision
-
NO
-
Nebo for LG
-
NO
-
Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)
-
NO
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
NO
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
-
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant 1.0
-
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)
-
NO
-
LG PC Manuals
-
NO
-
LG Update & Recovery
-
NO
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
NO
-
PCmover Professional
-
NO
-
New Wall paper
-
NO
-
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
-
NO
-
LG Display Extension
-
NO
-
LG Security Guard
-
NO
-
Sync on Mobile
-
NO
-
Tips (TBD)
-
NO
-
OLED Care SW
-
NO
-
Wacom notes
-
NO
-
Bamboo Paper
-
NO
-
LG Pen Settings
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear Studio
-
NO
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
-
NO
-
HDD Security
-
NO
-
SSD Security
-
NO
-
fTPM/HW TPM
-
NO
-
Slim Kensington lock
-
N/A
-
finger print
-
N/A
-
Secure mode
-
N/A
-
Audio
-
N/A
-
Speaker
-
N/A
-
eMMC
-
N/A
-
HDD
-
N/A
-
SSD
-
N/A
-
MMC Slot
-
N/A
-
Accessory
-
Folio Cover (Silver)
-
Processor
-
N/A
-
Operating System
-
Non OS
-
Graphic
-
N/A
-
Memory
-
N/A
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
