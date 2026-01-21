We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9kg Counter-Depth MAX™ Washing Machine, Slate Grey
Key Features
- Blitz through a 5kg load in just 39 minutes with TurboWash™360 tech, maintaining quality.
- LG's Steam™ technology uses powerful sanitizing steam to reduce allergens by up to 99.99%
- LG Counter-Depth MAX™ washing machines offer full capacities in a reduced footprint
- LG AI Direct Drive™ detects load and fabric characteristics to offer 18% more fabric care.
- The AI Wash cycle uses the best motion and stroke depending on the fabric for optimal care
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)
9.0
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 475
ENERGY - Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
A
PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE) - Max spin speed (RPM)
1200
FEATURES - ezDispense
No
FEATURES - TurboWash360˚
Yes
FEATURES - AI DD
Yes
FEATURES - Steam
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS - Wrinkle Care
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Door Type
Round Door (No Cover)
Body Color
Middle Black
CAPACITY
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
9.0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
Display Type
Dial+Touch+Hard Buttons & LED Display
Door Lock Indication
Yes
Figure Indicator
18:88
FEATURES
6 Motion DD
Yes
AI DD
Yes
Type
Front Load Washer
Centum System
No
Add Item
Yes
ezDispense
No
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
Auto Restart
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
Foam detection system
Yes
LoadSense
Yes
Steam
Yes
Drum Light
No
Steam+
No
Leveling Legs
No
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
TurboWash360˚
Yes
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
Vibration Sensor
No
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
Water Level
Auto
ENERGY
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
A
PROGRAMS
Baby Steam Care
No
Allergy Care (washer)
No
Auto Wash
No
Baby Care
No
Baby Wear
No
Cold Wash
No
Color Care
No
Cotton
Yes
Cotton +
No
Dark Wash
No
Delicates
Yes
Downloaded Cycle
No
Drain + Spin
No
Duvet
Yes
Easy Care
Yes
Eco 40-60
Yes
Gentle Care
No
Hygiene
No
Intensive 60
No
Mixed Fabric
Yes
Outdoor
No
Quick 30
No
Quick Wash
No
Refresh
No
Rinse+Spin
Yes
Silent Wash
No
Skin Care
No
Speed 14
Yes
Speed Wash+Dry
No
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
Stain Care
No
Steam Refresh
No
Tub Clean
No
TurboWash 39
Yes
TurboWash 49
No
TurboWash 59
No
Cotton 20°C
No
Hand Wash
No
Jean / Dark Wash
No
Pre Wash + Cotton
No
Quick 12
No
Quick 60
No
Rinse
No
Spin+Drain
No
Wash+Dry
No
Wool (Hand/Wool)
No
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Wi-Fi
No
Add Item
No
Beep On/Off
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Delay End
Yes
Detergent Level
No
Drum Light
No
Pre Wash
Yes
Remote Start
No
Rinse
No
Rinse + Spin
No
Rinse+
Yes
Softener Level
No
Spin
1200/1000/800/600/400/No Spin
Steam
No
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
Tub Clean
Yes
TurboWash
No
Wash
No
Wrinkle Care
No
ColdWash
No
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Download Cycle
No
Energy Monitoring
No
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
No
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
Tub Clean Coach
No
Smart Pairing
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1015
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 890 x 585
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 475
Weight (kg)
60.0
Weight include packing (kg)
64.0
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
535
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
Yes
Duration of the left-on mode (Min)
5
Eco 40-60 (Full Load)
0.770
Eco 40-60 (Half Load)
0.370
Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)
0.200
Energy Efficiency Class
A
Max spin speed (RPM)
1200
Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)
71
Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode
0.5
Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode
0.5
Spin Performance - Efficiency Class
A
Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)
53.0
Standard Program (washing only)
Eco 40-60 40℃
Time (Min) - (Full Load)
228
Time (Min) - (Half Load)
174
Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)
140
Wash Capacity (kg)
9.0
Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)
44.0
Water Consumption per a cycle (ℓ)
50
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806084275165
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
FAQ
What size washing machine is best for a family?
Washing machines in the 9kg to 12kg range are ideal for families. A 9kg model suits a family of 3-4, while 11-12kg is better for larger households or those managing more frequent loads.
What size washing machine do I need for a specific space?
All LG Washing Machines come in a standard height and width. The depth of LG washing machines can vary depending on the drum size and capacity. Standard dimensions are: width 600 mm x height 850 mm x depth 565-675 mm. If you're looking for a slim washing machine due to space constraints, LG's Counter-Depth MAX™ could be ideal. This product reduces depth while maintaining capacity, offering a more space-efficient option.
How do I clean a washing machine?
To clean your washing machine, remove and soak the detergent drawer in hot water, then wipe its compartment. Clean the drain filter by removing debris and soaking in hot water. Wipe the drum with a cloth. For the rubber seal, run an empty cycle with baking soda, then clean with warm water. For detailed instructions, see the YouTube link.
What is AI DD in a smart LG washing machine?
LG’s AI DD™ washing machines utilise intelligent technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric type of your laundry. The result? Your machine automatically optimises the washing motion, leading to enhanced fabric protection and ensuring your cherished clothes look their best for longer. The DirectDrive™ Motors provide 6-motion technology for an effective wash with fewer moving parts, resulting in a more durable and energy-efficient appliance. You can find more details about LG AI Core Tech on YouTube below.
How do I install a washing machine?
To install your washing machine, begin by ensuring you have a suitable location with access to water, drainage, and a power outlet. Carefully remove all packaging and transport bolts from the machine. Position the washing machine on a level surface to prevent vibration during operation. Connect the water inlet hose to the tap, ensuring it is securely fastened, and attach the drain hose to your plumbing system. Plug the machine into a grounded power socket. Once everything is connected, run a test cycle to check for leaks or issues. For more detailed instructions, please refer to the YouTube link we have prepared for you.
