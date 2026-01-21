About Cookies on This Site

9kg Counter-Depth MAX™ Washing Machine, Slate Grey

UKEU
Product Information Sheet
UKEU
Product Information Sheet

9kg Counter-Depth MAX™ Washing Machine, Slate Grey

F2C509GBTN1
Key Features

  • Blitz through a 5kg load in just 39 minutes with TurboWash™360 tech, maintaining quality.
  • LG's Steam™ technology uses powerful sanitizing steam to reduce allergens by up to 99.99%
  • LG Counter-Depth MAX™ washing machines offer full capacities in a reduced footprint
  • LG AI Direct Drive™ detects load and fabric characteristics to offer 18% more fabric care.
  • The AI Wash cycle uses the best motion and stroke depending on the fabric for optimal care
More

Summary

DIMENSIONS

F2C509GBTN1.AMBQPUK.EEUK.UK.C

Key Spec

  • CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    9.0

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 475

  • ENERGY - Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

    A

  • PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE) - Max spin speed (RPM)

    1200

  • FEATURES - ezDispense

    No

  • FEATURES - TurboWash360˚

    Yes

  • FEATURES - AI DD

    Yes

  • FEATURES - Steam

    Yes

  • ADDITIONAL OPTIONS - Wrinkle Care

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door Type

    Round Door (No Cover)

  • Body Color

    Middle Black

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    9.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial+Touch+Hard Buttons & LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Front Load Washer

  • Centum System

    No

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • ezDispense

    No

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Steam+

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    No

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    No

  • Drum Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto

ENERGY

  • Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

    A

PROGRAMS

  • Baby Steam Care

    No

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    No

  • Auto Wash

    No

  • Baby Care

    No

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton +

    No

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Downloaded Cycle

    No

  • Drain + Spin

    No

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Eco 40-60

    Yes

  • Gentle Care

    No

  • Hygiene

    No

  • Intensive 60

    No

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Quick 30

    No

  • Quick Wash

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Silent Wash

    No

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Speed 14

    Yes

  • Speed Wash+Dry

    No

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • TurboWash 39

    Yes

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    No

  • Cotton 20°C

    No

  • Hand Wash

    No

  • Jean / Dark Wash

    No

  • Pre Wash + Cotton

    No

  • Quick 12

    No

  • Quick 60

    No

  • Rinse

    No

  • Spin+Drain

    No

  • Wash+Dry

    No

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    No

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    No

  • Add Item

    No

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Detergent Level

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    No

  • Rinse

    No

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Softener Level

    No

  • Spin

    1200/1000/800/600/400/No Spin

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Wash

    No

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

  • ColdWash

    No

  • ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Energy Monitoring

    No

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Tub Clean Coach

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1015

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 890 x 585

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 475

  • Weight (kg)

    60.0

  • Weight include packing (kg)

    64.0

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    535

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)

  • Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

    Yes

  • Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

    5

  • Eco 40-60 (Full Load)

    0.770

  • Eco 40-60 (Half Load)

    0.370

  • Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)

    0.200

  • Energy Efficiency Class

    A

  • Max spin speed (RPM)

    1200

  • Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)

    71

  • Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

    0.5

  • Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

    0.5

  • Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

    A

  • Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

    53.0

  • Standard Program (washing only)

    Eco 40-60 40℃

  • Time (Min) - (Full Load)

    228

  • Time (Min) - (Half Load)

    174

  • Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)

    140

  • Wash Capacity (kg)

    9.0

  • Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

    44.0

  • Water Consumption per a cycle (ℓ)

    50

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806084275165

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
To learn more about how this product handles data and your rights as a user, please visit ″Data Coverage & Specifications″ at LG Privacy

What people are saying

FAQ

What size washing machine is best for a family?

Washing machines in the 9kg to 12kg range are ideal for families. A 9kg model suits a family of 3-4, while 11-12kg is better for larger households or those managing more frequent loads.

What size washing machine do I need for a specific space?

All LG Washing Machines come in a standard height and width. The depth of LG washing machines can vary depending on the drum size and capacity. Standard dimensions are: width 600 mm x height 850 mm x depth 565-675 mm. If you're looking for a slim washing machine due to space constraints, LG's Counter-Depth MAX™ could be ideal. This product reduces depth while maintaining capacity, offering a more space-efficient option.

How do I clean a washing machine?

To clean your washing machine, remove and soak the detergent drawer in hot water, then wipe its compartment. Clean the drain filter by removing debris and soaking in hot water. Wipe the drum with a cloth. For the rubber seal, run an empty cycle with baking soda, then clean with warm water. For detailed instructions, see the YouTube link.

 

https://youtu.be/LA6dPVAEbfE

What is AI DD in a smart LG washing machine?

 

LG’s AI DD™ washing machines utilise intelligent technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric type of your laundry. The result? Your machine automatically optimises the washing motion, leading to enhanced fabric protection and ensuring your cherished clothes look their best for longer. The DirectDrive™ Motors provide 6-motion technology for an effective wash with fewer moving parts, resulting in a more durable and energy-efficient appliance. You can find more details about LG AI Core Tech on YouTube below.

 

https://youtu.be/b9ZTNG3dh1g

How do I install a washing machine?

 

To install your washing machine, begin by ensuring you have a suitable location with access to water, drainage, and a power outlet. Carefully remove all packaging and transport bolts from the machine. Position the washing machine on a level surface to prevent vibration during operation. Connect the water inlet hose to the tap, ensuring it is securely fastened, and attach the drain hose to your plumbing system. Plug the machine into a grounded power socket. Once everything is connected, run a test cycle to check for leaks or issues. For more detailed instructions, please refer to the YouTube link we have prepared for you.

 

https://youtu.be/FiwpMT5LDys

