About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

13kg AI DD™ ezDispense™ Washing Machine + 10kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Tumble Dryer Bundle

UKEU
[No.97 FDV1110B].pdf
Energy Grade : EU
WMWM
UKEU
[No.97 FDV1110B].pdf
Energy Grade : EU
WMWM

13kg AI DD™ ezDispense™ Washing Machine + 10kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Tumble Dryer Bundle

F4Y913BCTA1.FDV11
Front view of BIG In™ Steam Washing Machine 13kg, Energy Efficient, Platinum Black F4Y913BCTA1.10kg with Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Tumble Dryer, Black Steel,FDV1110B
LG 13kg AI DD™ ezDispense™ Washing Machine + 10kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Tumble Dryer Bundle, F4Y913BCTA1.FDV11
LG 13kg AI DD™ ezDispense™ Washing Machine + 10kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Tumble Dryer Bundle, F4Y913BCTA1.FDV11
LG 13kg AI DD™ ezDispense™ Washing Machine + 10kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Tumble Dryer Bundle, F4Y913BCTA1.FDV11
LG washing machine technical drawing: W 600, H 850, D 615mm (door open 1135mm), including installation clearances.
The official Energy Efficiency label for the LG F4Y913BCTA1 washing machine, showing its highly efficient A-10% rating.
Close-up of the LG 13kg washing machine F4Y913BCTA1 in Platinum Black, featuring its deep-learning AI DD™ technology.
Graphic of the LG F4Y913BCTA1 washing machine's TurboWash™ 360° feature, which provides a thorough clean in just 39 minutes.
The Platinum Black LG 13kg washing machine F4Y913BCTA1, shown neatly installed under a counter in a modern kitchen.
LG 13kg AI DD™ ezDispense™ Washing Machine + 10kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Tumble Dryer Bundle, F4Y913BCTA1.FDV11
LG 13kg AI DD™ ezDispense™ Washing Machine + 10kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Tumble Dryer Bundle, F4Y913BCTA1.FDV11
LG 13kg AI DD™ ezDispense™ Washing Machine + 10kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Tumble Dryer Bundle, F4Y913BCTA1.FDV11
LG 13kg AI DD™ ezDispense™ Washing Machine + 10kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Tumble Dryer Bundle, F4Y913BCTA1.FDV11
LG 13kg AI DD™ ezDispense™ Washing Machine + 10kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Tumble Dryer Bundle, F4Y913BCTA1.FDV11
LG 13kg AI DD™ ezDispense™ Washing Machine + 10kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Tumble Dryer Bundle, F4Y913BCTA1.FDV11
Front view of BIG In™ Steam Washing Machine 13kg, Energy Efficient, Platinum Black F4Y913BCTA1.10kg with Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Tumble Dryer, Black Steel,FDV1110B
LG 13kg AI DD™ ezDispense™ Washing Machine + 10kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Tumble Dryer Bundle, F4Y913BCTA1.FDV11
LG 13kg AI DD™ ezDispense™ Washing Machine + 10kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Tumble Dryer Bundle, F4Y913BCTA1.FDV11
LG 13kg AI DD™ ezDispense™ Washing Machine + 10kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Tumble Dryer Bundle, F4Y913BCTA1.FDV11
LG washing machine technical drawing: W 600, H 850, D 615mm (door open 1135mm), including installation clearances.
The official Energy Efficiency label for the LG F4Y913BCTA1 washing machine, showing its highly efficient A-10% rating.
Close-up of the LG 13kg washing machine F4Y913BCTA1 in Platinum Black, featuring its deep-learning AI DD™ technology.
Graphic of the LG F4Y913BCTA1 washing machine's TurboWash™ 360° feature, which provides a thorough clean in just 39 minutes.
The Platinum Black LG 13kg washing machine F4Y913BCTA1, shown neatly installed under a counter in a modern kitchen.
LG 13kg AI DD™ ezDispense™ Washing Machine + 10kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Tumble Dryer Bundle, F4Y913BCTA1.FDV11
LG 13kg AI DD™ ezDispense™ Washing Machine + 10kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Tumble Dryer Bundle, F4Y913BCTA1.FDV11
LG 13kg AI DD™ ezDispense™ Washing Machine + 10kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Tumble Dryer Bundle, F4Y913BCTA1.FDV11
LG 13kg AI DD™ ezDispense™ Washing Machine + 10kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Tumble Dryer Bundle, F4Y913BCTA1.FDV11
LG 13kg AI DD™ ezDispense™ Washing Machine + 10kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Tumble Dryer Bundle, F4Y913BCTA1.FDV11
LG 13kg AI DD™ ezDispense™ Washing Machine + 10kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Tumble Dryer Bundle, F4Y913BCTA1.FDV11

Key Features

  • Washing Machine - Use the precise amount of detergent and softener each load with LG's EZDispense autodosing.
  • Washing Machine - Blitz through a 5kg load in just 39 minutes with TurboWash™360 tech, maintaining quality.
  • Washing Machine - LG Steam technology reduces allergens by up to 99.99%. Wrinkle Care reduces creases by 30%.
  • Dryer - DUAL Dry™ allows choice to the drying course, for Energy or Time focus.
  • Dryer - LG's Auto Cleaning Condenser automatically cleans the condenser each cycle.
  • No partial return available.
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of BIG In™ Steam Washing Machine 13kg, Energy Efficient, Platinum Black F4Y913BCTA1

F4Y913BCTA1

13kg AI DD™ ezDispense™ Washing Machine, Platinum Black
UKEU
Product Information Sheet
Front view of 10kg Dual Heat Pump™ Tumble Dryer Black Steel - FDV1110B

FDV1110B

10kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Tumble Dryer, Black Steel
UKEU
Product Information Sheet

Washing Machine Details

Quiet Mark

Quiet Mark

Washing Machines

5 year warranty

5 Year Warranty

Washing Machines

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mite allergen.

What’s to love about LG Washers?​

The washing machine in the laundry room.

Energy class A-10%​

Energy and cost savings

A white piece of cloth is shown in the drum of the washing machine front load washer being washed.

Deep-learning AI DD™​

Sensing and customizing

A white piece of cloth is shown in the drum of the washing machine front load washer being washed.

Deep-learning AI DD™​

Sensing and customizing

Detergent is pouring into the washing machine's detergent container.

ezDispense™​

Precise detergent amounts

LG washer with A-10% energy rating and green upward arrow with efficiency highlighted and UK energy scale graph to the right of the washer

High energy efficiency

A-10% energy efficiency: the smart way to save

Save costs and energy, with an excellent wash.

* 10% lower in the Energy Efficiency Index compared to the minimum threshold of energy efficiency class A as defined by EU Regulation 2019/2014.
Blankets and pillows are next to the washing machine, and there is an arrow that increases 2kg on the pillow.
Bigger capacity

Same size, fits more

Wash 2kg more clothes at once in the same size washer, with increased drum capacity.

* Vibration sensor included in 615/565 depth model only. (excluding Slim type)

* Friction Damper & Weight Balance's number may be different depending on the model.

* Increased capacity - 3kg in 615mm(Depth), 2kg in 565mm/475mm(Depth) 615 Depth: F4Y9LDP2W vs F14U1JBSK2 / 565 Depth: F4Y7RYW2W vs FH4U2VCNW2 / 475 Depth: F2Y7FYPYH vs F2J8HYP2W

A white piece of cloth is shown in the drum of the washing machine front load washer being washed.

  Deep-learning AI DD™

Maximize cleansing performance and protect your clothes

Automatic sensing runs the optimal wash pattern based on fabric weight and softness.

*Tested by Intertek on January 2023. Al Wash cycle with 3kg of load compared to Cotton cycle (F4Y7RYW0W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

*AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected.

ezDispense™

Precise yet flexible amount of dosage

Automatically releases the appropriate amount of detergent. The detergent and softener compartments together can be used for up to 35 loads of detergent.

 

Detergent is pouring into the washing machine's detergent container.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

*Wash up to 20 times with normal dispense level (5 kg load). Tested by LG internal lab. Cotton cycle with "Normal" detergent level.

*Wash up to 35 loads when using both detergent and softener compartments as detergent. Tested by LG internal lab. Results may vary depending on the environment.

There is a washing machine door. Water is spouting from four directions inside the door.

TurboWash™360°

Thoroughly clean in 39 minutes

Your items are gently, thoroughly cleaned with TurboWash™ 360˚ in just 39 minutes.

*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.

Line

Steam™

Steam away allergens from your fabrics

Wear your clothes with confidence knowing that allergens are reduced with LG Steam™.

A soft white robe and stuffed animal are shown with steam in the drum of the washing machine.

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mite allergen.

FAQ

Q.

What is the standard-size washing machine?

A.

All LG Washing Machines caome in a standard height and width. The depth of LG washing machines can vary depending on the drum size / capacity. Standard dimensions are: width 600 mm x height 850 mm x depth 565-675 mm.

Q.

What is the best kg for a washing machine?

A.

LG recommends a washing machine with a drum capacity of 8–9 kg for an average-sized household. Consider a larger 11-13 kg model for a large family or if you generate particularly large laundry loads. Larger models can also cope with a duvet up to king-size. Remember that LG’s innovative technology means our appliances can offer increased capacity for the same size of washing machine.

Q.

How do I choose an energy efficient washing machine?

A.

Check the energy label on your washing machine for an A (best) to G (worst) rating. Select LG Washing Machines boast Triple A ratings* for energy, spin and noise levels. AI within LG machines also enables you to benefit from the most appropriate washing motions for your laundry load, thus keeping energy expenditure down to a minimum.

 

*LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014. 3) The result may depend on the usage environment.

Q.

How can I choose the proper wash cycle?

A.

Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. LG Washing Machines with AI DD function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an optimal washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly. If you link your LG Washer and Dryer, they can cooperate to ensure the correct cycle is selected without you having to worry about flicking the dial.

Q.

How can I reduce the noise my washing machine makes?

A.

An obvious start would be to buy an LG Washing Machine which boasts Triple A ratings* for energy, spin and noise levels. Innovative LG DirectDrive™ Motor technology reduces the number of moving parts inside your appliance, reducing the noise generated (as well as extending its life due to less wear and tear). When installing your washing machine, make sure it stands on a level surface and check it regularly. An unbalanced unit may shift location or bump around, increasing noise output. Placing anti-vibration pads underneath your washing machine can also help reduce noise.

 

*LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014. 3)The result may depend on the usage environment.

Q.

How does Deep-learning AI DD™ benefit my laundry?

A.

LG’s Deep-learning AI DD™ machines use smart technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric type of your laundry. The result? Automatic washing motion optimization by your machine results in improved fabric protection, keeping your precious clothes looking their best for longer. DirectDrive™ Motors deliver 6-motion technology for an effective wash with fewer moving parts, making for a longer lasting, more energy-efficient appliance.

Q.

What is the LG Quick Wash function?

A.

LG’s swift, TurboWash™ 360˚ technology delivers thoroughly cleaned clothes in just 39 minutes, with a wash that is tailored to your clothing needs. The 3D Multi Spray shoots water jets from every angle while the intelligent Inverter Pump controls the power of the water spray — combining to achieve an optimal balance of spray power, detergent and cycle motion that saves your precious time without compromising on wash quality or fabric care. It’s speed washing that delivers a perfect clean in record time.

Q.

What can a smart washing machine do?

A.

LG’s Washing Machines use artificial intelligence to optimize washing motions for every load. Deep learning based on intelligence gleaned from thousands of big data washing events enables the washer to automatically sense fabric characteristics such as weight and softness. The result? 10%*  better fabric protection, keeping your clothes looking their best for longer. LG’s WiFi-enabled smart washing machines can also be accessed and controlled by voice recognition or from the LG ThinQ™ app on your smartphone, which connects with your smart washer wherever you are. Remote-start your appliance with either the tap of a button or voice assistant control, receive a notification when a laundry load is complete, perform troubleshooting Smart Diagnosis, and download bespoke pre-set cycles — all via the ThinQ™ app.

 

* Tested by Intertek on January 2023. Al Wash cycle with 3kg of load compared to Cotton cycle(F4Y7RYW0W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

* AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected.

Q.

What is the steam function in LG washing machine?

A.

LG’s proprietary Steam™ technology (on selected models) effectively tackles allergens. The Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibres and dissolve allergetns, including pollen and dust mitest.

Q.

How does the Auto-dosing function work?

A.

The LG ezDispense™ auto dose system allows you to pre-load the detergent dispenser and leave your washing machine to do the work. In-appliance technology senses the weight of your laundry load and automatically adds exactly the right amount of detergent every time. It Removes the risk of over-dosing, saves you time and prolongs the life of your clothing. Correct detergent dosage also helps keep front loader washing machines operating at their best. Detergent and softener compartments together hold up to 35 doses of cleaning power. Simply shut the door and press start!

Q.

Do washing machines come in different colours?

A.

LG offers a menu of modern neutral colour options to ensure you can find a washing machine that either matches existing appliances or provides a stylish contrast. Choose from the following selection of colours: Classic White, Black Steel or Graphite.

Dryer Details

Quiet Mark

Quiet Mark

Tumble Dryers

5 year warranty

5 Year Warranty

Tumble Dryers

Care For What You Wear

Care For What You Wear

A conscious clothing lifestyle begins with
small actions we take. Find out more to make
our clothes last longer and create a better
tomorrow with LG.
Care For What You Wear Learn More
For Consistent Performance, Sustainable Care
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer

For Consistent  Performance, Sustainable Care

 Live to a New Standard of Energy Saving,
Convenience and healthy Drying.

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Less Energy Consumption, More Peace of Mind

The DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ dryer competently performs for satisfactory efficiency levels.

A+++ Energy Efficiency*

A+++ Energy Efficiency*

Dry with top class A+++ energy efficiency thanks to LG heat pump dryers.

*A+++ to D scale. According to the IEC standard, Cotton Cycle with Energy Mode.

Dual 10 Year Warranty

Dual 10 Year Warranty

DUAL Inverter Compressor 10 Year Warranty meets with Inverter Motor 10 Year Warranty.
For Less Hassles, More Consistent Results
Auto Cleaning Condenser

For Less Hassles,
More Consistent Results

Helps keep drying performance on your behalf with auto cleaning condenser.

Print

Key Spec

CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)

13.0

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 615

ENERGY - Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

A

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE) - Max spin speed (RPM)

1360

FEATURES - ezDispense

Yes

FEATURES - TurboWash360˚

Yes

FEATURES - AI DD

Yes

FEATURES - Steam

No

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS - Wrinkle Care

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Platinum Black

Door Type

Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

13.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

3-19 hours

Display Type

Dial + LED + Hard Buttons

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Figure Indicator

18:88

FEATURES

6 Motion DD

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Type

Front Load Washer

Centum System

No

Dual Dry

No

Add Item

Yes

ezDispense

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Foam detection system

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Steam

No

Drum Light

No

Steam+

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

TurboWash360˚

Yes

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

Vibration Sensor

Yes

Drum Lifter

Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold Only

Water Level

Auto

TurboWash

No

ENERGY

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

A

PROGRAMS

Baby Steam Care

No

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

Auto Wash

No

Baby Care

No

Baby Wear

No

Cold Wash

No

Color Care

No

Cotton

Yes

Cotton +

No

Dark Wash

No

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Drain + Spin

No

Duvet

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Eco 40-60

Yes

Gentle Care

No

Hygiene

No

Intensive 60

No

Mixed Fabric

Yes

Outdoor

No

Quick 30

No

Quick Wash

No

Refresh

No

Rinse+Spin

No

Silent Wash

No

Skin Care

No

Speed 14

Yes

Speed Wash+Dry

No

Sportswear(Activewear)

Yes

Stain Care

No

Steam Refresh

No

Tub Clean

No

TurboWash 39

Yes

TurboWash 49

No

TurboWash 59

No

Cotton 20°C

No

Hand Wash

No

Jean / Dark Wash

No

Pre Wash + Cotton

No

Quick 12

No

Quick 60

No

Rinse

No

Spin+Drain

No

Wash+Dry

No

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

Down Jacket

No

Bed Sheets

No

Sleeve Hems and Collars

No

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Wi-Fi

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Beep On/Off

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Delay End

Yes

Detergent Level

Yes

Drum Light

No

Pre Wash

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Rinse

No

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Rinse+

Yes

Softener Level

Yes

Spin

1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin

Steam

Yes

Temp.

Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

Tub Clean

No

TurboWash

Yes

Wash

No

Wrinkle Care

Yes

ColdWash

No

ezDispense Nozzle Clean

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Tub Clean Coach

Yes

Smart Pairing

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1145

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

660 x 890 x 705

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 615

Weight (kg)

73.0

Weight include packing (kg)

77.0

Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

655

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

LG TWINWash Compatible

No

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)

Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

44

Water Consumption per a cycle (ℓ)

58

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

Yes

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

5

Eco 40-60 (Full Load)

0.848

Eco 40-60 (Half Load)

0.564

Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)

0.277

Energy Efficiency Class

A

Max spin speed (RPM)

1360

Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)

72

Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

0.5

Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

0.5

Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

A

Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

44.9

Standard Program (washing only)

Eco 40-60 40℃

Time (Min) - (Full Load)

240

Time (Min) - (Half Load)

180

Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)

142

Wash Capacity (kg)

13.0

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806084267504

COMPLIANCE

The security update is supported for

5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(F4Y913BCTA1)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(F4Y913BCTA1)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(F4Y913BCTA1)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (F4Y913BCTA1)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(F4Y913BCTA1)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

Key Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 660

ENERGY - Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)

A+++

FEATURES - DUAL Inverter Heat Pump

Yes

FEATURES - Auto Cleaning Condenser

Yes

FEATURES - Heat Source Type

Heat Pump Electric

FEATURES - Reversible Door

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Platinum Black

Door Type

Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity(kg)

10

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

3-19 hours

Display Type

Dial + Touch LED

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Figure Indicator

18:88

FEATURES

6 Motion DD

No

AI DD

No

Type

Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Yes

Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)

Yes

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump

Yes

Dual Lint Filter

Yes

Empty Water Indicator

Yes

Heat Source Type

Heat Pump Electric

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Auto Restart

No

Inverter DirectDrive

No

Reversible Door

No

LoadSense

No

Sensor Dry

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

Inverter Motor

Yes

ENERGY

Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)

A+++

PROGRAMS

Activewear(Sportswear)

Yes

AI Dry

No

Allergy Care (dryer)

Yes

Bedding Refresh

No

Bulky Item

No

Cool Air

No

Cotton

Yes

Cotton +

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Down Jacket Refresh

No

Duvet

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Eco

No

Jeans

No

Mixed Fabric

Yes

Quick 30

Yes

Quick Dry

No

Rack Dry

Yes

Refresh

No

Skin Care

No

Steam Hygiene

No

Steam Refresh

No

Time Dry

No

Towels

Yes

Turbo Dry

No

Babywear

No

Hygiene

No

Outdoor

No

Quick 34

No

Shirt 20

No

Synthetics

No

Time Dry

No

Wool Refresh

No

Warm Air

Yes

Wool

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Anti Crease

Yes

Condenser Care

Yes

Drum Care

Yes

Dry Level

3 Levels

Favourite

No

Less Time

Yes

More Time

Yes

Rack Dry

No

Time Dry

No

Wi-Fi

Yes

Beep On/Off

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Delay End

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Steam

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Smart Pairing

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

660 x 890 x 702

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 660

Weight (kg)

56.0

Weight include packing (kg)

60.0

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)

1115

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Drain Hose Kit

Yes

Rack Assembly

Yes

Stacking Kit

Yes

LG TWINWash Compatible

No

PRODUCT FICHE (DRYER)

Automatic Tumble Dryer

Yes

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Condensation Efficiency Class

A

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

10

Edry (kWh)

1.78

Edry1/2 (kWh)

0.91

Energy Consumption per Year (kWh)

210

Full Load Condensation Efficiency (%)

91

Half Load Condensation Efficiency (%)

91

Noise Level (sound power level) (dBA)

62

Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

0.49

Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

0.49

Standard Drying Program

Cotton+ Energy Cupboard

Time (Min) - (Full Load)

278

Time (Min) - (Partial Load)

142

Weighted Condensation Efficiency (%)

91

Weighted Programme Time

200

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806084661135

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(FDV1110B)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(FDV1110B)
extension:pdf
U.K Energy Label(FDV1110B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy Label 2025(FDV1110B)
extension:pdf
EU Product information sheet 2025(FDV1110B)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(FDV1110B)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(FDV1110B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Find a Store Near You

Experience this product around you.