8K TVs | LG EXPERIENCE
LG Experience

8K TV

The LG SIGNATURE Rollable OLED TV booth at CES 2020.

LG Lab

CES 2020: Rollable TV takes on another dimension

LG’s rollable TV took centre stage at CES 2020; check out all the details, from the immersive experience to the art show.

When you own an LG 8K OLED TV it will be the centrepiece of your living space - providing picture quality so good you'll feel like you're part of the action | More at LG MAGAZINE

Helpful Hints

Everything you need to know about 8K content

With LG’s latest range of televisions fully embracing 8K, find out everything you need to know about cutting-edge ultra-high definition technology

Side-by-side comparison of an OLED 8K TV and NanoCell 8K TV.

LG Lab

OLED v Q-LED v NanoCell 8K TV; which is better?

Let’s get techy. Which 8K TV should you invest in? Find out here.

The LG XBOOM line up took centre stage at IFA once more in 2019, looking as good as they sounded | More at LG MAGAZINE

LG Lab

IFA 2019: LG’s latest entertainment line-up

Discover the latest entertainment offerings from LG that commanded attention at the world's leading trade show for consumer electronics

The LG 8K OLED TV was on show at IFA 2019, with perfect blacks and vivid colours creating a lifelike experience | More at LG MAGAZINE

Up & Coming

IFA 2019: What sets the LG 8K TV apart

LG’s 8K TV is back at IFA 2019, and it’s looking better than ever. Find out what sets it apart from the competition here.

An LG 8K OLED TV sits in the living room.

LG Lab

Why 8K OLED TV? Your ultimate guide

Is 8K TV going to take over the entertainment industry? Why does OLED make 8K so special? Find out the answers here.

