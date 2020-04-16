Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
XBOOM | LG EXPERIENCE
LG XBOOM

The summer holiday items with LG portable speaker PK3, and LG G7 ThinQ

Helpful Hints

Be a summer superhero with this expert-level beach packing list

Pack your best beach bag ever with these expert tips and you’ll be everyone’s favourite person on the sand!

A modern home includes many different connected devices.

Up & Coming

Smarten up your home with connected devices

Learn how smart connected devices can simplify your life and create the perfect atmosphere in your home with the touch of a button.

A group of people working together and looking at a papers on the floor

Helpful Hints

How to spark creativity for your next passion project

Does your creativity need a little helping hand? Read our tips for sparking creativity and discover new ways to generate ideas that inspire.

Need Christmas gift ideas? Look no further than LG! | More at LG MAGAZINE

Inspiration

LG Christmas gift ideas

LG’s Christmas guide has something for everyone, whether you are wanting something practical, innovative or completely unique.

Who are Meridian Audio - main image.jpg

LG Lab

Who are Meridian Audio?

Meridian Audio speakers can be found in the world’s swankiest apartments and the latest high-end Range Rovers. Now this premium audio icon brings its expertise to LG soundbars. Learn more.

The LG XBOOM line up took centre stage at IFA once more in 2019, looking as good as they sounded | More at LG MAGAZINE

LG Lab

IFA 2019: LG’s latest entertainment line-up

Discover the latest entertainment offerings from LG that commanded attention at the world's leading trade show for consumer electronics

