We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
A Smart Guide to Your Net Zero Lifestyle with LG ThinQ
20.04.2022
Paired with the latest smart home appliances, LG ThinQ can help you create a convenient and sustainable net-zero lifestyle.
Thinking of going green in time for Earth Day this year? Smart home technology can make your sustainable journey that much easier, helping you to save electricity and water consumption by shrinking your household’s energy footprint.
Going beyond energy conservation, LG’s smart home platform, LG ThinQ, is introducing a variety of new eco-minded features to put you firmly on a greener path. Here’s a look at how LG’s latest smart technologies can help you achieve your new net-zero lifestyle.
Energy Saving Made Easy
When you're trying to achieve a net-zero lifestyle, there's no better place to begin than at home. Thankfully, saving energy at home becomes far simpler with the help of the LG ThinQ app and its intelligent features, which allow you to effortlessly optimize the energy efficiency of your home appliances. The app even takes usage patterns into consideration—for instance, it can adjust the refrigerator’s power consumption to the lowest level during nighttime hours, when you’re less likely to be opening and shutting the fridge door.
Remote monitoring and control features also help you to reduce unnecessary electricity use. Let’s say, for example, that you’ve locked the front door and set off for a much-needed vacation, but have forgotten to turn off one of your appliances. With the LG ThinQ app, there’s no problem. You can simply check the status of all your appliances, then turn off whichever one you’ve left running from wherever you are.
Protecting the Earth in Everyday Life
Other than reducing how much energy is used at home, how else can you do by right by the environment in your daily life? The LG ThinQ app provides some well-thought-out answers with features such as the food expiration date alert.1 Letting users know when fresh food stored in their fridge is getting close to expiring, these helpful alerts can significantly reduce the likelihood of perfectly good food going to waste—which is good for the planet and household grocery spending.
All you need to do is register the expiration date of each food item when putting them in the refrigerator. And if you still haven’t gotten around to using a particular ingredient by the time its best-by date is imminent, the app will send a convenient notification right to your smartphone.
Moving from the kitchen to the laundry, the LG ThinQ app offers a handy cycle-recommendation feature that ensures clean clothes without any waste of water or detergent. After the company’s washing machine has determined the fabric-type and weight of the load, the app suggests the optimal cycle for the job—one that uses only what is needed to deliver the best results for your laundry, and for the environment also.
Extending the Lifespan of Home Appliances
Keeping your appliances in good working order will not only extend their lifespan and save you money in the long run. On top of that, it can also help to prevent excessive power consumption during operation, making it a truly worthwhile goal for any household. Plus, taking good care of your appliances means there’ll be less overtaxing on the world’s recycling plants as well—because the longer the lifecycle of appliances, the longer till they end up in a landfill.
Designed to support users in taking better care of their LG home appliances, the ThinQ app’s Smart Diagnosis feature makes it possible to conduct quick checkups to ensure that everything is functioning as intended. In addition to preventative care, the app provides reminders when it’s time to replace a product’s filters.
Taking things a step further, LG recently announced the upcoming launch of its Upgradeable Appliances—appliances that can incorporate new features and functions to bring even greater value to users over time. Offering new and constantly evolving user experiences without the need to ‘upgrade’ to a newer model, LG’s Upgradeable Appliance paradigm has the potential to further extend the lifespan of the company’s electronics products and help ease the global problem of e-waste.
With these LG low-carbon tips and latest smart home technologies at your disposal, you can enjoy a life that is more convenient, and more sustainable, than ever. Happy Earth Day!
1 ThinQ features may vary depending on the regions and product models.