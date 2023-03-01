Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Your beach packing list for sunny summer days with LG | LG EXPERIENCE
Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Be a summer superhero with this expert-level beach packing list

By L. Ellis 01.03.2023

The summer holiday items with LG portable speaker PK3, and LG G7 ThinQ

There are some must-have beach items you couldn’t imagine leaving behind on a seaside trip. Sunscreen and sunnies for safety, your favourite hat and a new summer swimsuit are all constant companions for any beach trip. But your list doesn’t have to stop there.

Going beyond the basics could get you the award for best beach buddy. Be super prepared with a brimming beach bag and your friends and family will worship you - or at least get you an ice cream. With these extra items on your beach vacation packing list, you’ll be hailed as the most thoughtful beach-goer.

Stave off hunger with energising snacks

The worst time to get the munchies has to be when you’ve just settled into your claimed spot on the beach. You don’t want to get up and search for food, and the nearest shop could be ages away. Packing a plethora of snacks is the way to go. Take snacks that are filling and easy to eat, like fruit, cereal bars, veggies and dips. Pack a cooler and you can keep some cold ones and stay well-hydrated.

lg-experience-helpful-hints-beach-packing-list-1.jpg
lg-experience-helpful-hints-beach-packing-list-1.jpg

Take a tripod for hands-free photos

Include a tripod in your beach accessories so you can join in with the action. Use Google Voice Assistant to tell the AI Cam to get your photo for you, and you won’t have to lift a finger.

lg-experience-helpful-hints-beach-packing-list-pl-img8.jpg
lg-experience-helpful-hints-beach-packing-list-pl-img8.jpg

Be a beach legend with a bottle opener

There’s only one true hero on the beach: it’s the person with the bottle opener. It’s an item that everyone inevitably forgets, and you then have to find a quick hack to get into your drinks. It’s such a simple tool to have, but so useful to put on your beach packing list. Clip one to your keyring or drop one in your beach bag to save the day.

Plasters for disasters

No one wants injuries on the beach, but with bare feet and sharp rocks, it can be hard to avoid. Take a pack of plasters for any accidents, and check that they’re waterproof for salt water protection. A couple of other first aid items might be handy too, such as antiseptic wipes.

Turn up the music with a PN7 XBOOM Go portable speaker

It’s not summer without your summer tunes. Whether you like the latest chart topper or you’re a diehard death metal fan, a water resistance portable speaker lets you pump up your music at the beach. The PN7 LG XBOOM Portable Speaker is light, compact and gives you sound worth celebrating. It’s also IPX5 water resistant, so you can enjoy clear vocals and enhanced bass from this small but powerful speaker by the water.

lg-experience-helpful-hints-beach-packing-list-pl-img7.jpg
lg-experience-helpful-hints-beach-packing-list-pl-img7.jpg

Bag it up before you go home

You want to avoid arriving at the beach looking like a pack mule (or a seaside donkey) but it’s important not to be underprepared too. Fill your beach bag with a couple of extra bags to be safe. Take one to put your wet beach things in so that you can keep your gadgets and everything else dry. It’s also handy to have one for rubbish. Remember to leave nothing but footprints.

LG is your best buddy on the beach

Enhance your beach experience this summer with LG. With crystal clear sound from your PN7 speaker, you’ll be ready to have the most memorable beach days ever.


Life's good!

Featured Product

A peacock green LG XBOOM 360 omnidirectional Bluetooth speaker is centered against a white background

RP4G

XBOOM360 | AUTHENTIC 360 SOUND

Energy Class

WHERE TO BUY
ADD TO BASKET
A front image of LG XBOOM Go PL2

PL2

LG XBOOM Go PL2

Energy Class

WHERE TO BUY
ADD TO BASKET
A front image of LG soundbar Éclair QP5

QP5

LG Soundbar Éclair QP5

Energy Class

WHERE TO BUY
ADD TO BASKET

More to read

lg-magazine-what-is-dolby-atmos-main.jpg

LG Lab

What is Dolby Atmos? Soundbars and TVs explained

Dolby Atmos has revolutionised the cinema experience. Now it brings incredible movie-quality sound to your home with the latest TVs and soundbars. Learn more...

A mother trying to work from home and be productive whilst her baby sits on her lap

Helpful Hints

Working from home? 5 easy tips for improving productivity

With working from home becoming the new normal, discover how LG’s extensive range of products can help you become more focused and efficient.

Spring outdoor party with the LG portable speaker

LG Lab

The best audio speakers to brighten your spring – inside and out

LG’s spring speaker range has something for everyone; whether you’re at home, by the pool or even in the wilderness!

Previous

Your best Berlin itinerary – from breakfast to sunrise
 

Next

How to make a honey pomegranate polenta cake with the LG NeoChef™