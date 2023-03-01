Your beach packing list for sunny summer days with LG | LG EXPERIENCE

There are some must-have beach items you couldn’t imagine leaving behind on a seaside trip. Sunscreen and sunnies for safety, your favourite hat and a new summer swimsuit are all constant companions for any beach trip. But your list doesn’t have to stop there.

Going beyond the basics could get you the award for best beach buddy. Be super prepared with a brimming beach bag and your friends and family will worship you - or at least get you an ice cream. With these extra items on your beach vacation packing list, you’ll be hailed as the most thoughtful beach-goer.





Stave off hunger with energising snacks

The worst time to get the munchies has to be when you’ve just settled into your claimed spot on the beach. You don’t want to get up and search for food, and the nearest shop could be ages away. Packing a plethora of snacks is the way to go. Take snacks that are filling and easy to eat, like fruit, cereal bars, veggies and dips. Pack a cooler and you can keep some cold ones and stay well-hydrated.