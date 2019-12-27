When LG first launched its range of commercial OLED TVs back in 2012, it caused a major stir. Even placed next to the best LCD TVs, it stood out for all the right reasons. And that was because LG had moved away from a panel of pixels with a backlight, and had instead created a display where every single pixel could light up individually.

This was hugely significant as in a 4K display, the ability to control every individual dot in the 3,840 x 2,160 grid of pixels led to incredibly vivid colours and deep blacks. Suddenly, films and TV shows were seen exactly as the director had intended.

This advancement in technology also meant that large screens no longer had to be bulky and dominate a living room. With an LG OLED, it is possible to have a 77-inch screen with a width of less than 3mm, meaning it sits flush against the wall and looks more like a piece of art.

This is due to the core of the technology sitting within the accompanying soundbar, which features Dolby Atmos. Producing cinematic sound that is fully immersive, it allows you to hear sound in a 360-degree bubble. Equally important is Dolby Vision, which produces better brights and darker blacks, blowing HDR content out of the water.

All of these features in LG OLED TVs enhanced the overall experience when watching movies and TV series. And now, it is set to have the same impact on gaming thanks to LG joining forces with NVIDIA to make games played on a big screen utterly seamless and even more immersive.





Gaming on the big screen

With so many televisions to choose from, picking the right one for gaming can be difficult. There is so much to take into consideration, from refresh rates and screen size to resolutions. There isn’t a gamer out there who hasn’t been forced to rage quit due to tearing, stuttering or display lag. It can be hugely frustrating, especially when playing battle royale games such as Fortnite, where any sort of lag can be a real problem.

Knowing which is the best TV for gaming can be difficult, but LG’s partnership with NVIDIA is set to tackle many of the issues that gamers have encountered when looking for the right screen.

Now LG’s newest OLED products will offer incredible speed and stunning colour reproduction thanks to the addition of NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatibility. This means a superior performance and image quality which ensures a smooth and immersive gaming experience without any flickering, tearing or stuttering.

Available in 55-to-77-inch models in 4K OLED TVs, gaming on these screens will provide a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, meaning an ultra-fast response time. Input lag will also be barely perceptible at a 6 millisecond range for 1440p content and 13 milliseconds range for 4K content at 60Hz.

In simple terms, this minimal input lag in LG OLED TVs with no loss of picture quality, means you will enjoy a seamless and smooth gaming experience. It could also make a huge difference when playing online games and prove crucial in helping you triumph in Rocket League or Apex Legends.