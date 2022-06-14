LG’s range of Fridge Freezer styles, sizes and amenities can complement all households and preferences. Ranging from sleek and stylish, to smart and efficient, LG’s extensive range of models and makes include American Style, Tall, InstaView™, Door-in-Door™ and Multi-Door Fridge Freezers.

How to choose a good refrigerator for you

How to choose a good refrigerator that also factors in all your key household needs requires users to have a full understanding of the Fridge Freezer models on offer to them. What’s more when choosing the right product for you it’s crucial you’re able to weigh up the price points and energy efficiency ratings of all the models you’re considering. At LG, we’ve committed ourselves to making all this information as digestible as possible, so when users head to our website they can find all the information they need at rapid speeds.

A Fridge Freezer is a long-term investment so when you’re looking for the top model for you, it's crucial to come up with a selection criterion relevant to your household - factoring in Fridge Freezer capacity, spatial requirements and any additional features you might need such as water and ice dispensers.





Ensuring your Fridge Freezer has the Smart technology you need

Fridge Freezers are more advanced than they’ve ever been and offer an array of different technical features to help you get the most out of the goods you store within your Fridge Freezer. LG is consistently developing new technologies to make our range of appliances as advanced as possible. From Door-in-Door™ technology to LINEARCooling™ our unique technologies are designed to improve energy efficiency in your appliance. Door-in-Door™ technology reduces cold airloss from your Fridge Freezer whilst LINEARCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations and helps to lock in flavour in your food. We have also developed our NatureFRESH™ and InstaView™ technologies to help keep your food fresher for longer and minimising the potential for food spoiling.