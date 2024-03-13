We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Wireless earbuds for runners
By Adrian Back 13.03.2024
- Learn to pick earbuds tailored to your ears, focusing on performance and technology.
- Discover the usefulness of sweat and water-resistant earbuds for uninterrupted workouts.
- Explore features in popular LG earbuds ensuring safety during urban runs.
Whether you’re running on a treadmill, around your local park or trying to beat your best 10km time, wireless earbuds have become the preferred choice for runners worldwide due to their convenience and ease of use. They offer numerous benefits, including improved comfort and reduced noise levels. Unlike clunky headphones with wires, wireless earbuds can be worn on the go, making them an ideal choice for those who enjoy running.
Can wireless earbuds elevate the running experience?
Whether setting out for a casual run or training for a marathon, music can be a great motivator if you are looking to push yourself just that little bit harder. It’s also a great way to distract the mind, especially when your legs are starting to burn, and the lactic acid is building up.
Picking the perfect soundtrack for your run could help boost your performance and your overall enjoyment.1 Finding the right wireless earbuds and selecting your favourite music must just power you to a new PB.
How to pick the right wireless earbuds for sports
When it comes to selecting wireless earbuds, those wearing them while exercising may have different priorities than those using them on public transport or while sitting at their desk. We’ll go through some of the priorities for those wearing earbuds for sport below.
Wireless but still secure
The last thing you want while running is to worry that your tiny earbuds might fall out mid-stride. Now you will find wireless earbuds are far more secure, such as the TONE Free fit which has stabilising wings that hook into your outer ear and provide a secure and comfortable fit.2
Ease of use
With the TONE Free fit, you can also touch them to adjust the Noise Cancelling mode, this allows you to talk to others and hear them clearly without having to remove the wireless earbuds.2
Sweat resistance
LG have specifically ensured that their sports earbuds are protected from water damage.3 Making them sweatproof means you don’t have to worry about damaging them during even the most high-intensity training.
How do you know if running earbuds fit well?
As we all have different-shaped ears, it is best to try out earbuds before you purchase them. Certain people will always prefer a certain design and LG has several options. They also offer medical-grade silicone ear gels in three sizes so that you can find the one that offers a secure and comfortable fit.4
Do earbuds for running need to be water-resistant?
The simple answer is yes. If you are running in the gym, then you will undoubtedly work up a sweat and do not want it to affect the performance of your wireless earbuds. Equally, if you prefer to go for your runs outside, then rain could cause some serious damage if your earbuds are not water-resistant.5 Not only could it damage the outside of the product, but the sound quality could also be affected.
The best Bluetooth wireless earbuds for running
LG TONE Free
Let’s begin with the fit. LG worked closely with the Ergonomic Design Technology Lab at POSTECH to use 3D models and scans of ears to deliver a pair of earbuds that sit snugly and comfortably in your ears.6
LG TONE Free fit
The lightweight shape holds them in place and allows air to flower through to keep your ears cool. Protected from water damage and dust with the waterproof IP67 rating, the UV nano charging cradle also reduces bacteria by up to 99.9% in just 10 minutes from the whole gel ear tips to the mesh inside.7
Thanks to a partnership with British audio icon Meridian, you’ll also experience clear and spatial sound, while various listening modes allow you to amplify the sound of your environment.8
Is it better to run with earbuds or headphones?
At one time runners would have preferred the security and comfort that came with headphones. Many would argue the sound quality is also superior. However, technology has come so much that now earbuds can deliver incredible audio while also providing a secure fit.
Safety features for outdoor running with earbuds
Wireless earbuds with high sound quality and noise-cancelling features can make it easy to forget about your surroundings. LG has created modes to keep you aware of your surroundings. Listening Mode allows more background sound to be heard, while Conversation Mode amplifies people's voices, making it useful in busy areas with pedestrians. This allows you to talk without removing your earbuds, ensuring you stay connected and aware of your surroundings.9,10
Thanks to a combination of wireless connectivity, a secure fit, user-friendly features, sweat/water resistance and immersive audio, it is no surprise that wireless earbuds are a popular choice for audio enthusiasts and everyday users alike.
