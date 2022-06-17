1. How a Fridge Freezer with ice and water dispenser works

Most Fridge Freezer models with ice and water dispensers work by reserving water inside the fridge, enabling water temperatures to be controlled by the Fridge Freezer’s cooling technology, allowing for immediate access to cool water and ice at your convenience. Ice and water dispensers can vary in specification, with some acting as an all-in-one facility, offering cubed ice, crushed ice and water in the same place, and others having more specific functions such as just water filtration or cubed ice.





2. Plumbed and non-plumbed ice & water dispensers

LG’s range of ice and water dispenser Fridge Freezer units work differently, depending on whether it is plumbed or non-plumbed. LG’s plumbed range of Fridge Freezers with ice and water dispensers work through direct connection to household water supplies, enabling continual ice and water access.

But, how does a non-plumbed ice dispenser work? Non-plumbed Fridge Freezers use water reservoirs of varying capacity, depending on the style of the model, these can be removed for easy filling. Non-plumbed ice and water dispenser Fridge Freezer users can enjoy the convenience of ice and water without the need to connect it to the main water supply.





3. Why choose a Fridge Freezer with ice and water dispenser from LG?

LG’s range of Fridge Freezers with ice and water dispensers offer various models, colours and sizes. The newer models, like LG UVnano™ GSLV91PZAE American Fridge Freezer and LG InstaView™ ThinQ™ GSXV91MCAE American Style Fridge Freezer, use LG’s UVnano™ technology, which harnesses the power of ultraviolet light to protect the water dispenser nozzle from harmful germs – without the user having to lift so much as a finger. UVnano™ operates automatically once every hour to remove up to 99.99% of bacteria from the Fridge Freezer’s water dispenser nozzle The UVnano™ feature can be activated at any time with the quick press of a button, so users can enjoy freshly filtered water from a hygienic water dispenser tap whenever.