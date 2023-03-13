How to clean your earbuds properly | LG EXPERIENCE

If you have a really stubborn stain or piece or dirt, then diluted isopropyl alcohol could tackle the problem. Just remember to be mindful of the amount of liquid and pressure you’re using. Alternatively, you may want to simply use a bit of warm water with a tiny drop of antibacterial soap. Combine this with a cotton bud and some patience, and you should be able to remove any mark.





How often do you need to clean your earbuds?

There is no steadfast rule for how often you should clean your earbuds. The answer largely depends on when and how you use them.

If you use them daily, it is worth cleaning your earbuds at least once a week to prevent build-up. But if you wear them at the gym or while out for a run, then they should be dried and lightly cleaned after every use.

Perhaps the best advice is to keep a close eye on their condition. Any sort of debris can be detrimental to their sound quality. This is especially true for high-performance earbuds that feature noise-cancelling functions and customised audio profiles. So, if you notice any dust, oil or earwax, it’s important to clean your earbuds as soon as possible.