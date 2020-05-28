Hygiene Tips for your home with LG | LG EXPERIENCE

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Hygiene Tips for your home with LG
By V Keller 28.05.2020
At a time when hygiene is on the agenda, there are many ways you can make sure your home is clean and healthy for you and your family. Find ways to do this with LG.
We’re currently taking more notice of our hygiene habits, and spending more time at home – and with that in mind, there’s no better time to make sure our homes are as hygienic as possible.
Being more hygienic within your home has a range of benefits, protecting you from allergens and dust, keeping your food fresh for longer and making the air you breathe clean and healthy for you and your family.
Discover how you can make different parts of your home more hygienic with LG below.
Making your clothes more hygienic
When you think about having more hygienic clothes, your first thought might be that you shouldn’t wear your clothes more than once. But that is a myth – you can and certainly should wear your clothes more than once to avoid over-washing them (excluding underwear and socks). A good rule of thumb is to smell your clothes to see if they need a wash. By doing this, you can also prolong the life of your clothes and save on water and energy.
In order to make sure that clothes you wear more than once are as hygienic as possible, hang them in the sun – this can kill some of the bacteria which might be growing. Use deodorant in the evening to prevent your sweat getting on the clothes if you don’t shower first thing in the morning. And don’t leave clothes lying on the floor in piles or in bags – the more they can breathe the better!
But what about when it’s time to wash your clothes? You may assume you will get all of the dirt out – but this is not always the case. Particularly if you have family members who have allergies to pollen or suffer from asthma, making sure your clothes are hygienically cleaned is a must.
With the LG Steam Washing Machines, you can wash your clothes on a specifically dedicated allergy care cycle, which uses water and heat to sanitise clothing and remove up to 99.9% of allergens*. The cycle is still gentle on your clothes, so no need to worry about your garments being damaged in the process.
And speaking of gentle treatments on your clothes, the LG Styler is also on hand to make sure your clothes are hygienically cleaned. You won’t need to go to the dry cleaner as often thanks to this innovative wardrobe, which makes sure your most delicate items – from evening wear to jackets, the kids’ favourite toys and blankets – are almost allergen and bacteria free*. You won’t get cleaner clothes at home than that.
Make your air more hygienic
Air pollution is an ongoing challenge throughout the world, and as you can see from the map below, Europe isn’t immune to the problems that come with it. And while you can’t control the air outside your home, you can certainly make sure the air within your home is as hygienic and clean as possible.
Source: European Environment Agency, European Air Quality Index (https://airindex.eea.europa.eu)
As well as ensuring your home is free from mould and dust wherever possible, you can also do some basic things that can help improve the air quality in your home. Open the doors daily for at least 5 minutes – even in the winter time – so you can get some fresh air into your home. Checking your heating filters regularly will also help stop dust being recirculated throughout. And keep an eye on your indoor plants – while they are a natural air purifier, they can also collect dust and mould and be a trigger for people with allergies, so they might be better outside depending on how they fare with your family.
But without a doubt, one of the best things you can do for the air quality in your home is investing in an air purifier. And we have a couple of LG models which will make the air in your home fresh and clean.
The LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier is as innovative as it is stunning, powerfully absorbing and purifying water to clean the air around you. It also creates a comfortable level of humidity within your home, and the UV LED and smart drying feature ensures the water within the purifier is sterilized before being sprayed into your home. When humidification is complete, the filters are dried to help prevent viruses and bacteria building. There’s also a rain view window serves as a calming and aesthetically-pleasing feature.
If you’re looking for 360 degree air purification throughout your home, you could also try the LG PuriCare Air Purifier. It has a booster that raises from the top, and rotates to clean all the corners of your home. Everything from dust, allergens, odours and air pollutants can be removed ensuring you have beautifully fresh and clean air all around you.
*Air purifier models are currently not in stock.
Make your food more hygienic
Making sure your food is stored safely and is safe to eat is a huge priority; particularly as families are eating at home now more than ever. When storing your food in the fridge, make sure no cross-contamination is possible – that is one of the biggest risks with food being stored together. Meat and raw food should be stored at the bottom of the fridge/freezer so the liquids can’t go on other foods, and separated completely from other high risk foods.
When you cook food, you should always refrigerate or freeze as quickly as possible after finishing, and as a rule of thumb up to 2 hours maximum after the food is cooked. Various health associations rate the danger zone for bacteria growth within food at around 4.45 - 60 °C, so your aim is always to keep the food temperatures above or below this level.
Your LG appliances can also help you keep your food fresh for longer – by creating hygienically clean air within your refrigerator. That might sound like some kind of magic trick, but the LG SIGNATURE Door-in-Door Refrigerator has a special hygiene fresh function which cleans the air throughout your fridge so bacteria and odour causing particles are minimised. This not only keeps your food fresh, but also helps keep your fridge clean.
If you’ve got one of LG’s other refrigerator models, you also have a lot of functions which can help keep your food in great shape. The main thing to be mindful of is temperature control when keeping food fresh, and with the LG InstaView you have a Pure n Fresh filter that circulates and purifies the air within your fridge.
With the LG Bottom Freezer, Nature Fresh ensures you have all the right tools to keep your food fresh for longer right in your fridge. Linear Cooling keeps your food at a consistent temperature of 0.5 degrees, 24 hours a day. The Door Cooling function will cool your fridge 32% faster than previous models, and ensure even cooling so you don’t have to worry about your drinks getting warm.
So with all these tips on getting more hygienic in your home, what are you waiting for? Check out LG’s latest products now!
*Reduce allergens and bacteria by up to 99.9%. Certified by the British allergy Foundation.
