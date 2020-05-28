Hygiene Tips for your home with LG | LG EXPERIENCE

We’re currently taking more notice of our hygiene habits, and spending more time at home – and with that in mind, there’s no better time to make sure our homes are as hygienic as possible.

Being more hygienic within your home has a range of benefits, protecting you from allergens and dust, keeping your food fresh for longer and making the air you breathe clean and healthy for you and your family.

Discover how you can make different parts of your home more hygienic with LG below.





Making your clothes more hygienic

When you think about having more hygienic clothes, your first thought might be that you shouldn’t wear your clothes more than once. But that is a myth – you can and certainly should wear your clothes more than once to avoid over-washing them (excluding underwear and socks). A good rule of thumb is to smell your clothes to see if they need a wash. By doing this, you can also prolong the life of your clothes and save on water and energy.

In order to make sure that clothes you wear more than once are as hygienic as possible, hang them in the sun – this can kill some of the bacteria which might be growing. Use deodorant in the evening to prevent your sweat getting on the clothes if you don’t shower first thing in the morning. And don’t leave clothes lying on the floor in piles or in bags – the more they can breathe the better!

But what about when it’s time to wash your clothes? You may assume you will get all of the dirt out – but this is not always the case. Particularly if you have family members who have allergies to pollen or suffer from asthma, making sure your clothes are hygienically cleaned is a must.