For food you want to store at a different temperature to everything else – for example, a steak, fish or extra vegetables – pop it in your fridge's Fresh Converter compartment, which can be set to an optimum temperature.





Correct fridge storage: what goes where?

Storing everything in the right place is essential for food safety. So make sure to order the food in your fridge appropriately to protect and preserve it.

As a general rule, you should store ready-to-eat foods such as cheese, yoghurt, cooked meats and leftovers on the middle and top shelves. Whereas raw meat, fish and poultry should be kept in sealed containers on the bottom shelf so they don't touch each other or drip onto other foods.

As mentioned above, a well-organised fridge also allows cool air to circulate more evenly, which keeps food fresher. It'll also make your life easier when taking things out to cook, and when reorganising or tidying.





The power of fridge food storage containers

Organising your fridge with food storage containers isn’t just for aesthetics alone: it can help cut down on food waste too. The science being - if you can clearly see what food you have left, you are much more likely to eat it.

Good fridge organisation ensures that your food is kept clearly on display, making it much more appealing to the eye, and therefore to your appetite.

Storing food in containers also clears clutter and reduces the possibility of food poisoning by keeping cooked and raw foods away from each other.

Meat, poultry and fish

Raw meat, poultry and fish should be kept on the bottom shelf, separate from other items. This stops any liquids or juices from coming into contact with other food in your fridge, preventing cross-contamination.

Cooked meat or fish doesn't pose a health risk. Store this on a different shelf so that it doesn't come back into contact with raw animal products.





Eggs and dairy

Dairy products, like milk, cheese and yoghurt can be kept on the middle shelves.

Eggs can be stored in the fridge. Although it's mostly a matter of personal preference, they'll last slightly longer when refrigerated.

And thanks to LG’s DoorCooling+ technology, they’ll be just fine wherever you choose to keep them in your fridge, with fast and even cooling everywhere.





Fruits and vegetables

Vegetables, salad leaves and fresh herbs will stay fresher for longer in the most humid part of the fridge. Fruit, on the other hand, needs lower humidity.

Fortunately, controlling the humidity levels is simple with LG’s Fresh Balancer. This keeps food fresh for longer and even has a fruit and vegetable dial.

The best spot for any ready-to-eat food is the top shelf, which conveniently keeps it away from hungry little hands, too. And the fridge door is the perfect place for condiments – ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard and chutneys.

And when you have larger food items or dishes in the fridge, the LG NatureFRESH Bottom Freezer’s 2-step folding shelf’ offers vital extra space.

Oh, and the 5-bottle wine rack should also come in handy when you’re entertaining.





How to store holiday leftovers successfully

Whether you’ve been batch cooking or from holiday dinners, you can apply some simple techniques to make sure you’re properly storing leftovers.

First, leave food to cool before refrigerating it, otherwise it may affect the ambient temperature of your fridge. This makes it less efficient at cooling, and means the food may take longer to cool down – this can lead to bacterial growth.