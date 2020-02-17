Mobile manual photography – a beginner’s guide | LG EXPERIENCE

Nowadays, with smartphone photography boasting more advanced technology than ever before, it’s getting harder to justify taking your bulky camera when you go out.

And with LG’s manual camera mode, you have even more control over your pictures, blurring the line further between good quality photography and a convenient smartphone camera.

But what if you’re more the point-and-shoot type, and are yet to venture into the manual option on your camera? Manual mode can look slightly daunting when you don’t know your EVs from your ISOs.

So, if you want to get the hang of the basics, here is the ultimate beginner’s guide to smartphone photography with manual mode. It makes taking photos more fun, and the finished product will be more unique and breathtaking!





The histogram and aperture

When you select manual mode, you will see a histogram and set aperture on the bottom left-hand side. The aperture refers to how much light can enter the camera and reach the sensor.

With the vast majority of smartphones, the aperture is set because the lens isn’t the size of a normal camera’s – and the lower the figure, the more light you can get in your photos, particularly in darker situations.

In the case of the LG V50 ThinQ Dual Screen, for example, the f-stop (the exposure setting’s aperture value) is set to F/1.5. This is one of the best settings on the market for smartphone cameras. The wide angle camera changes to F/1.9.

The histogram shows you how over- or under-exposed your photo is. It’s not necessarily bad if it’s one of these – sometimes you want to take a dark picture at night or a picture with a lot of sunlight in it. The left side represents the darker pixels within a shot, while the right side represents the lighter pixels. So if you have a high peak on the left, your shot may not be getting enough light and vice versa on the right. If you’re looking to expose the lens more or less to light, you can use this tool to guide you as you change the settings.