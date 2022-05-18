Stay cool, save energy: how to get the most out of your a/c | LG EXPERIENCE

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Stay cool, save energy: how to get the most out of your a/c
By Katelyn 18.05.2022
Four easily doable tips you can apply in your daily life to reduce energy spending of your air conditioner.
Tips to maximise energy efficiency of your a/c
On a hot summer’s day, your air conditioning unit is your best friend. Let’s take a look at best practices to make sure it’s keeping you cool while running at maximum efficiency.
Tip #1: The shade hack
Close blinds or draw curtains when the sun is high to keep down indoor temperatures and reduce the need for air conditioning.
Tip #2: Keep the dust filter clean
Your LG a/c both cools and cleans air, so dust will accumulate in the filter. Remove and wash the dust filter every two weeks to ensure optimum performance and energy efficiency.
Tip #3: Leave the a/c on low when you go out
Frequently switching your air conditioner on and off makes for inefficient energy usage. If you are going out for a short time, it can be more effective and energy-saving to leave the air conditioning switched on but turned down low until you return.
Tip #4: Unplug your a/c unit when not in use
Avoid energy trickle through your air conditioning unit by unplugging it at the mains when not in use.
Think energy-friendly for your next air conditioning unit
Stay cool and feel confident you are using an energy-efficient a/c unit with the LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™. Cool your home while cutting energy usage.
Life's Good!
