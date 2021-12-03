All these different fabrics, of course, mean there’s more laundry to be done—which can be daunting with winter garments that require extra care. Instead of puzzling over the best washing cycle for your down jacket or wool scarf, leave the job to a smart washing machine—like one of LG’s ThinQ-enabled models. Just activate the hand wash or delicate cycle on the ThinQ app, and wait a short time for your outfits to look as good as new. The app even sends you a notification when the laundry’s all done, so you know when it’s time to move on to the dryer.





3. How to Boost Your Immune System with Superfoods.

When looking how to boost your immune system in winter, one of the best things that you can do is to fill up on nourishing food to give your body the nutrients it needs to fight off the cold. Fresh, vitamin C-rich citrus fruits like oranges and grapefruits should boost your immune system to help ward off the flu. Another key immunity-boosting ingredient is zinc, so always add nuts and whole grains to your grocery list before heading to the store; they’re packed with zinc and plentiful during the cold months.