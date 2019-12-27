When it comes to luxury in the home there are few better options than having your own cinema. And thanks to technological advances it is now even easier to create a cinematic experience in the comfort of your own house.

However, there is plenty to consider if you want to create the perfect cinema experience, from purchasing the right television or projector to room lighting and even the position of your screen and sound system.

Below you will find numerous home cinema ideas that will help transform one of your rooms into your favourite space in the house.





Ambient lighting

Much like in a real cinema, the importance of having the right lighting cannot be undervalued. It helps set the mood and create the right ambiance. By purchasing smart lights you will be able to connect them wirelessly to your LG TV through Apple Airplay, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Not only does this remove the need for unsightly cables, but you will be able to match the lighting to your viewing experience. You will have ultimate control of the brightness, colour and temperature of the lights, while also being able to sync the lighting to a film or television show.