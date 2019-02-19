Your ultimate V40 ThinQ camera guide

Portrait mode

Forget about learning advanced photo editing to capture your best self – the V40ThinQ has you covered when you want to take the perfect selfie. Simply select portrait mode and a circle will form around the item in the foreground (like your face if it is a selfie). Then choose from a number of colourful backgrounds, blur it altogether or even create your own, so your photos can have a touch of creativity.

Meanwhile, there are also 3D lighting effects, including Natural, Softbox, Stage and Stage Mono, so you will have the perfect lighting for every shot. These are types of lighting that are normally only possible at the hands of professionals; and now you can use them without the bulky carry-on. Just choose your option from the lighting section of the camera mode and you’re good to go.