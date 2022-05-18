Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Are you using laundry detergent correctly?

By Jane 18.05.2022

01.jpg

While fabric softeners and laundry detergent are made to help, improper usage may do you more harm than good.

Fabric softeners are an easy way to freshen up your clothes, impart fragrance, soften and prevent static, but over-use can damage your washing machine. 

Read on for our best usage tips for fabric softeners.


02.jpg
02.jpg

Do not exceed usage guidance

Over-filling the fabric softener compartment in your washing machine can cause spillage into the laundry detergent dispenser, reducing its effectiveness. Do not fill beyond the MAX mark.


03.jpg
03.jpg

Do not apply fabric softener directly to your laundry

Fabric softeners are not designed to be applied directly to textiles. They contain silicone which can soak into the fabric and cause stains.   


04.jpg
04.jpg

Dilute concentrated fabric softeners

The advantage of a concentrated fabric softener is that you need to use less. Dilute before adding to your washer according to the instructions on the pack and let your LG washing machine do the rest.


05.jpg
05.jpg

Ideal detergent usage with ezDispense™

If you often find yourself confused over how much detergent to use in washing machine, than you’ll be pleased to know that most LG washing machines contain intelligent tech called ezDispense™. LG washers with ezDispense™ automatically determine how much detergent you should use via an auto-dose system, which will calculate the measurement according to the volume and weight of your laundry load. You can also adjust these levels manually.

When considering how to use liquid detergent, you can use the same usage method as you would for traditional powdered detergents. Just simply fill both liquid detergent and fabric compartments in your washing machine to the MAX level, and leave your intelligent machine to automatically dispense the appropriate quantity each time you put a wash on. The remainder is stored until required, helping prevent over-use and potential damage. The detergent compartment can hold enough liquid for up to 35* dosages, for up to a month.

If you are unsure of which compartment you should use for liquid detergent, simply look for the ‘main wash’ compartment in its drawer. A powder or liquid detergent can go into this compartment. However, if you plan on using a tablet or capsule detergent then you should put that inside the drum of the washing machine.


Life's Good!



1 Wash up to 20 times with normal dispense level (5 kg load). Tested by LG internal lab; cotton cycle with "normal" detergent level.

