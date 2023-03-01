We’ve gone over the range of LG TVs, but we have yet to talk about resolution. All three options are available with 4K and 8K capabilities, so there will be another decision to make.

Until a few years ago, 4K was seen as the pinnacle of high-resolution picture quality. That was until 8K came along and offered four times as many pixels as 4K panels over the same size screen. This led to a huge difference in colour and clarity, especially when you’re getting up close and personal with the screen.

That being said, there is still relatively little content produced in 8K so the full benefits are not always immediately noticeable. This is something to take into consideration, particularly if you are on a tight budget. However, 8K LG TVs can optimise lower-quality content by using AI-based Alpha-series processors – even if the media isn’t created for 8K.

With so many choices on the market, finding the right TV depends largely on your lifestyle, level of use and eye for design. No matter your budget or demand level, use this guide to determine which LG TV is the best fit for you.





1 LG QNED Mini LED TV's approximately 30,000 Mini LEDs is based on the 86-inch 8K model.

2 LG OLED TV panels have been certified as flicker-free and discomfort glare free by UL.

3 LG OLED TV sets, except LG OLED R, have been certified as low-blue light displays by TUV-Eyesafe®.

4 Colour fidelity determines whether a display's colour accuracy is Delta E ≦2 across 125 colour samples.

5 Upscaling for SD content can be limited. SD content played on an 8K TV has only 1/80th of the resolution needed for native TV resolution.