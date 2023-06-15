We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
10 Years of LG OLED: A Decade at the Top and No Sign of Slowing Down
15.06.2023
This year, LG OLED celebrates its 10th anniversary – a monumental achievement that owes much to LG’s tenacity and innovative spirit. The company first introduced OLED TV to the world in 2013, overcoming a variety of technical difficulties and skepticism from industry experts. When others turned to other technologies, LG saw an opportunity to usher in a new era for the television by investing heavily in this unchartered territory, and the rest is history.
LG OLED has evolved into a mainstay of the premium TV market in just 10 years through its unmatched contrast which enables perfect blacks and true-to-life colors, as well as its unprecedented flexibility and thinness.1
During its decade at the top, LG OLED has time and again been recognized as the best. The plaudits started even before the official release of the company’s first OLED TV model. LG OLED has been honored at the annually-held CES Innovation Award for 11 consecutive years, and received numerous accolades from major publications, including several 'Best TV of the Year ‘titles and countless claims of being 'the best TV I’ve ever reviewed,' 'a true Marvel'' and 'the king of TVs.' LG’s OLED TVs account for 60 percent of all OLED TVs sold worldwide, and exceeded 15 million units in terms of cumulative shipments at the end of last year.
After successfully mass producing the world’s first 55-inch Full HD OLED TV in 2013, LG has continued to push boundaries with its OLED-optimized hardware and software innovations. Among the company’s many groundbreaking OLED products are the paper-thin Wallpaper TV from 2017, and 2020’s unprecedented Rollable TV, which features a display that can roll down and disappear into the TV’s base. Just last year, the company introduced the world’s largest OLED TV the new 97-inch wireless model – and, back in 2019, it was the first to release an 88-inch 8K OLED TV.
Additionally, LG has delivered TV software innovations that have further strengthened the capabilities and user experience offered by LG OLED, including its image- and sound-enhancing α (Alpha) 9 AI Processors, and the usability- and convenience-boosting webOS platform.
As the premium TV market leader for the past 10 years, LG has improved public awareness of OLED through continuous and progressive marketing activities centering on the uniqueness of OLED and the development and refinement of its self-lit display technology. LG has been carrying out engaging campaigns focusing on a range of different arenas – from movies and sports to gaming and the world of art – and highlighting elements that are unique to OLED, such as self-emissive pixels, perfect blacks, vivid colors, slim design, and diverse form factors.
In the visually stunning and emotionally moving 2016 'Aurora' campaign, the accurate image reproduction of LG’s 4K OLED TVs brings the incomparable beauty of the Northern Lights to life. 2021 LG 'Light Up Your World' campaign highlighted the memorable user experience that only LG OLED and its self-lit pixels can provide. On top of that, the company has been showcasing the incredible image quality of its OLED TVs, and the exciting new possibilities for artistic expression they offer, with the global LG OLED ART project, also established in 2021.
In recent years, LG has been on a journey to provide next-level lifestyle value through introducing new OLED innovations under the Lifestyle Screen umbrella to offer a diverse user experience catered to segmented user needs. For example, LG OLED FLEX is a bendable gaming TV that can change from flat to curved whenever the user wants fora one-screen-fits-all solution.. The unique, distinctive TVs from the LG OLED Objet Collection, meanwhile, add beauty and style to any interior.
Never content to rest on its laurels, LG continues to defy convention and break new ground to drive the evolution of OLED and unlock new lifestyle experiences based on customer value. Recent examples include the 97-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M, which is the world’s first OLED TV capable of displaying a wirelessly transmitted AV signal at 4K 120Hz.
LG has been working tirelessly for the past decade to realize the immense potential of OLED. Building on what it has achieved so far, the company will continue to create and innovate over the next decade, exploring more of the near-limitless possibilities to deliver ever-greater customer value.
Life's Good!
1. LG OLED TV has been ranked No.1 selling OLED TV Brand for 10 consecutive years by Omdia.