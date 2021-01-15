We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG at CES 2021: Innovative products making everyday life easier
By Adrian Back 15.01.2021
From customisable kitchen appliances and innovative ovens to state-of-the-art TVs, these are the groundbreaking LG products and services being showcased virtually at CES 2021.
The world’s biggest annual consumer electronics show is back but with a major difference. Rather than taking over Las Vegas for several days, the 51st edition of CES is an entirely digital affair for the very first time. While it may be a brand new format for the event, LG is once again offering the chance for people to get up close and personal with all the latest products courtesy of its online exhibition.
At CES 2021, LG showcases how its products and services can make your everyday life easier thanks to a range of technological innovations, whilst at the same time help you create a stylish and comfortable home that will make you the envy of all your friends and family.
LG TVs: the centerpiece of the home
There are few things more comforting than settling down on the sofa for an evening of entertainment. Whether it’s streaming an unmissable series or gathering the family to watch the newest film release, there is little doubt that the TV is the centrepiece of most homes. Therefore, a state-of-the-art television is an absolute must for many.
That is why at CES, LG has unveiled its brand new range of QNED Mini LED TVs which represent a giant leap forward in the picture quality of an LCD TV. This is thanks to quantum dot and NanoCell technologies that use Mini LEDs to ensure the light source, brightness and contrast are far superior to that of conventional LCD televisions.
The new lineup includes 10 new 4K and 8K models covering a range of screen sizes. In the flagship 86-inch model, there are almost 30,000 tiny LEDs producing peak brightness and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 when paired with up to nearly 2,500 dimming zones. That might sound like just a lot of big numbers, but what it actually means is that the TV is able to produce incredibly accurate colours as well as exceptional contrast and deeper blacks that create a vibrant picture that is truly immersive.
Combined with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, these TVs not only deliver a truly remarkable picture, but no matter what you are watching the action is smooth and natural.
As well as this groundbreaking new range of televisions, LG will showcase the world’s first rollable TV – the LG SIGNATURE OLED R. A combination of innovative technology and clever engineering, it looks like it came straight from the set of a science fiction movie.
Cleverly rolling into a stylish base when not in use, the screen itself is a 65-inch flexible OLED display complete with self-lighting pixel technology and individual dimming control to deliver an incredibly sharp picture.
Contemporary design meets modern home technology
Making its debut at CES 2021, LG has introduced its Furniture Concept Appliances which gives people the chance to design a virtual living space complete with customisable appliances. Not only will you be able to choose from multiple combinations of luxurious materials but also a range of colours that can be mixed and matched to order.
This is ideal if you want to create a room around a certain theme as you don’t have to worry about your appliances not fitting your chosen style. Instead you can ensure each product perfectly fits your décor and you can proudly show off your creations on social media.
This is especially helpful if you want to create a designer kitchen that’s not only full of smart appliances but also looks sleek and appealing. That’s because included in the brand new collection are a microwave, dishwasher, water purifier, WashTower™and the InstaView® Door-in-Door® refrigerator.
Elevating the designer kitchen experience
The kitchen is known as the heart of the home and for good reason. A multi-purpose space it is where friends and family gather throughout the day; whether it’s socialising over a coffee, baking with the family or perfecting your favourite recipe.
Now that the kitchen has become a communal part of the home, there is a growing need for products that not only look good, but also incorporate the latest technology. Much in the same way you want a crystal clear picture from your TV, you want food to stay fresh in the fridge and your oven to perfectly hold its temperature.
That’s why LG’s range of innovative kitchen products are on show at this year’s CES, including the brand new InstaView® Door-in-Door® refrigerators that boast upgraded features and a variety of design innovations that make it even more convenient to use.
The sleek refrigerator now has a larger glass panel that when knocked on twice illuminates the interior, making it easier than ever to see what’s inside. It also features voice recognition that allows you to ask for the door to open, which is especially helpful when returning from the store carrying all of your groceries.
There is also new technology with UVnano helping maintain a hygienic and germ-free water dispenser tap. Operating once every hour it removes 99.99 percent of bacteria on the tap,1 while LINEARCooling and DoorCooling+ ensures there are minimal temperature fluctuations and air is evenly distributed – this means food stays fresh for much longer.2
Also on display will be LG’s InstaView® oven range with Air Sous Vide, which will elevate your cooking to the next level. Dinner guests will think you’ve been having cooking lessons or that you’ve secretly hired a professional chef as this mode allows you to perfectly cook vacuum sealed foods. This locks in flavour and aroma, helping you to produce restaurant quality dishes thanks to it being able to maintain any temperature between 100 to 205 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 48 hours without water.3
The oven range also features Air Fry which delivers flavourful fried food with significantly less oil than deep frying, while the InstaView technology allows you to check on the progress of your food without opening the oven as tapping twice on the glass door automatically turns on an interior light.
All of the state-of-the-art products on display at the LG exhibition at CES 2021 not only combine innovative technology with a stylish design but also make daily life that little bit easier. Check out LG at CES 2021 here.
Life's Good!
1 Assessed by TÜV Rheinland in 2020 using LG testing method measuring reduction of Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to product’s UV LED for 10 minutes per hour after total of 24 hours in normal household use setting. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. Product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles.
2 Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time needed for temperature of water in top basket to drop between Door Cooling+ and Non-Door Cooling+ models. DoorCooling+ pauses when door is opened.
3 EasyClean for the cooktop available in gas-type models only.