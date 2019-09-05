IFA 2019: LG’s best new products | LG EXPERIENCE

LG is stepping up its artificial intelligence game at this year’s IFA – Europe’s biggest consumer tech show. The 2019 line-up is everything tech should be: smart, powerful and beautiful. Here’s the latest from IFA 2019 in Berlin. See how the future will fit seamlessly into your lifestyle.





LG Future Talk

How do you think the future will look with AI? LG made some interesting predictions at their Future Talk. With representatives from Telefónica’s Alpha, Qualcomm and the International Forum Design, discussions centered around how AI can help make our lives better. The talk covered topics like trust in technology, autonomous cars, and the advantages machines have over humans.