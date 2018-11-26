LG SIGNATURE ARTWEEK with Alessandro Mendini | LG EXPERIENCE

A life filled with luxury and stunning artistic expressions all around; it sounds like the perfect dream. And LG SIGNATURE turned this into reality at ARTWEEK 2018, with design pioneer Alessandro Mendini choosing interiors and artwork to match the appliance collection.

Mendini chose four artists, as well as a selection of chairs from upmarket furniture brand Cassina, to feature within the realm of LG SIGNATURE – all with the common goal of creating comfortable, elegant and compact living spaces that inspire.

Missed out on the chance to attend? Take a tour with us of the eight lounge concepts on show at LG SIGNATURE ARTWEEK.





Refrigerator + Antropus chair

The first living space you will come across at LG SIGNATURE ARTWEEK is the flagship Refrigerator, coupled with the Antropus chair, by Marc Zanuso for Cassina. With an internal steel frame and elastic straps, Antropus was designed for one of the first comedies to be performed at the Piccolo Teatro in Milan, Italy – The Skin of Our Teeth (or La Famiglia Antropus in Italian) – in the 1940s. The chair remains iconic and functional today and its experimentation with different materials and bringing together of science and art makes it the perfect partner for the LG SIGNATURE refrigerator.