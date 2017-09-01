IFA 2017: IFA Berlin: Life is good when music fills your soul | LG EXPERIENCE

So, this Sunday we had to go see and hear what all the fuss is about! But since the karaoke doesn’t start before 3pm, we decided to treat ourselves to a nice lunch at Berlin Mitte. Berlin Mitte is known for having the finest cuisine in the city. Prominent Chefs choose that area to open their restaurants and amaze the most demanding of taste buds with their signature tasting menus.

Satisfied and ready to feel like a rock star we head to Mauerpark. Although Mauerpark is about 10 hectares in size, so lets just say, finding the karaoke is not difficult. There are literally thousands of people gathered around an improvised stage with a boom-box, a bicycle and a pink sun umbrella.

The atmosphere is unique. Everyone is cheering, laughing and singing along. There is no room for embarrassment, shyness or even stage fright. As soon as someone grabs the mic, they immediately transform into a star capable of galvanising the crowd. It is just a crazy and somehow a contagious vibe.

With every new person that jumps on stage to belt out a tune, we feel the urge to take the stage ourselves, it would rude not to – right? There’s no more turning back now.