How to make your LG appliances last longer | LG EXPERIENCE

Tips for prolonging the lifespan of appliances

There are three main ways in which we can keep our essential home appliances running for longer, check them out below.

Regular maintenance

Efficient appliance operation relies on cleanliness and maintenance. To prevent dust and debris buildup that can hamper performance, regular checks are essential. Promptly address any issues to ensure optimal function; often, it might be a minor part requiring a quick fix for the device to continue operating smoothly.

Smart usage habits

The efficiency and lifespan of appliances are significantly impacted by usage patterns. Discovering optimal practices, like running the dishwasher only when full or using a washing machine at lower temperatures, is crucial. Efficient, effective mechanisms, such as DirectDrive™ 6-motion technology in TurboWash™360 models, can lead to a longer lifecycle for your washing machine by reducing the moving parts needed to get clothes clean.¹

Software updates and upgrades

With the vast majority of appliances in the home now being smart, it is possible to update and upgrade them at the click of a button. Firmware (a software program) can improve a device's performance and fix critical issues. In contrast, software updates provide the latest solutions and technology that help to keep an appliance working at maximum efficiency.





LG’s views on sustainable living

LG has been determined to create energy-efficient products to contribute towards a more sustainable future. This is achieved through design and the introduction of groundbreaking technology. LG is also accelerating carbon reduction in the product use stage, approximately 80 percent of LG’s total carbon emissions come from the product use stage. Last year, the functional unit carbon emissions of seven major products, which accounts for about 80 percent of the carbon emissions generated during the product use stage, decreased by 13.1 percent compared to 2020.7 A perfect example is the line of LG InstaView™ fridges that features a sleek glass panel, which allows you to view the contents of the fridge without opening the door, saving energy and time.