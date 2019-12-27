OLED Displays | The best of the best | LG EXPERIENCE

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Make your signage shine with LG OLED displays
By Wendy Clack 27.12.2019
See how companies all over the world use LG OLED displays for dazzling, flexible signage design.
Signage design has evolved. It’s time to break free from boring, static rectangles. Choose ultra-bright and lightweight LG OLED displays for signage that turns heads. Here’s some digital inspiration:
Harrods goes vertical
LG teamed up with world-famous Harrods, showcasing two 55” vertically-combined LG OLED displays in the show window for an interactive experience.
Milan goes transparent
Transparent LG OLED displays stole the show at Milan Design Week. With 38% transparency, signage doesn’t compete with products for attention. It’s the seamless, elegant retail choice.
Incheon goes huge
South Korea’s Incheon Airport boasts the largest LG OLED displays in the world. OLED pixels emit light without backlighting, making these 140 curved LG OLED panels surprisingly lightweight.
India goes circular
Delhi’s largest shopping center displays LG OLED in dazzling 360 degrees. The custom panels give shoppers the perfect view from every angle.
IFA and CES go all in
Give customers a jaw-dropping experience like LG did in recent tech conferences. LG OLED panels are so flexible, there are endless ways to combine them.
