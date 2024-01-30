LG’s strategy for the future: the power of sustainable packaging

In this article, we’ll explore the concept of sustainable packaging, including the various types it encompasses, and why it matters. Discover how LG is making key changes across Europe to create more environmentally conscious packaging solutions.





What is sustainable packaging?

Sustainable packaging is more than a buzzword; it's a commitment to reducing environmental impact. Unlike standard packaging, sustainable packaging prioritises eco-friendliness throughout its lifecycle. From design to disposal, the purpose of eco-friendly packaging is to:

Minimise waste

Conserve resources

Lower carbon emissions

But how can you distinguish sustainable packaging from the rest? Look for certifications like FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) for paper-based materials, or check the chasing arrows symbol for recyclable plastics.11 LG embraces these principles, ensuring its packaging is not only visually appealing but also eco-conscious.

Recycled plastics

LG is committed to reducing plastic waste. In 2021, LG Electronics (LG) revealed its goal to utilise nearly 600,000 tons of recycled plastic by 2030, reducing emissions.2,3

In addition, LG is putting measures in place in 52 nations to collect and recycle electronic waste.4 The LG Chilseo Recycling Center in South Korea, which began operations in 2001, not only collects electronic garbage but also uses recycled plastic to create new components that are shipped to LG's neighbouring home appliance facility for use in new products like refrigerators.

Eco-friendly cardboard and paper

LG is responding to this demand of eco-minded consumers who appreciate packaging made from sustainable sources by opting for recycled cardboard and paper, which is sourced from responsibly managed forests.5 For example, select LG OLED evo models arrive in a cardboard box marked with an Eco Label.6 These packages also include a bio-based remote control bag, which further reduces unnecessary plastic consumption.7

Recycled Pulp Moulding

Recycled pulp moulding is an eco-friendly alternative to traditional plastic-based packaging materials. LG has begun utilising this technique while providing more sturdy and sustainable packaging solutions. This shift from EPS foam and plastic bags to eco-friendly recycled moulded pulp packaging has earned LG Soundbars the SGS Eco Product Certification.8,10





Why is Eco-friendly Packaging Important?

Eco-friendly packaging goes beyond aesthetics; it's a critical element in the broader sustainability journey. Sustainable packaging complements eco-minded production and, by adopting sustainable packaging practices, responsive companies can help contribute to a circular economy where resources are conserved and reused.9