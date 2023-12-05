Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG’s strategy for the future: upcycling vs. recycling | LG EXPERIENCE
Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

LG’s strategy for the future: upcycling vs. recycling

By Adrian Back 05.12.2023

lg-experience-esg-lg-sustainable-future-upcycling-vs-recycling-1.jpg
  • Discover the difference between upcycling vs. recycling and how it impacts the environment
  • Learn about the numerous ways LG are tackling sustainability issues through innovative initiatives and regulatory measures
  • What is eco-minded packaging and how does it help the environment?
  • Find out how LG is improving the entire life cycle of our products.

Now, more than ever before, companies around the world are recognising how much they can do to help protect the health of the planet. As climate change and global warming continue to hit the headlines, there is a collective responsibility and LG Electronics has long been determined to seek solutions. 

From leveraging state-of-the-art technology to cut carbon and greenhouse gas emissions to increasing energy efficiency across our products, such as LG InstaView™ with up to 32% less energy consumption9; the company is determined to do its part. Prioritising sustainable materials has given way to recycling and upcycling programs that benefit both the planet and consumers. Read on to learn more. 



Upcycling vs. recycling


To better understand why upcycling and recycling are both important from an environmental perspective, let’s take a look at the differences.

lg-experience-esg-lg-sustainable-future-upcycling-vs-recycling-1.jpg
lg-experience-esg-lg-sustainable-future-upcycling-vs-recycling-1.jpg

What is upcycling?

An idea that has been used in fashion for decades, upcycling is the reusing of discarded objects or materials to create something new. Growing in popularity in the world of technology, it provides a new lease of life for products that have reached the end of their shelf life. 

Some popular examples of upcycling include using fabric as gift wrap or making a bed frame from shipping pallets. Upcycling can also refer to repairing and refurbishing an obsolete appliance into a new product.

What is recycling?

A concept that has been around far longer, recycling is an industrial process that involves the destruction of waste in order to create something new. This could be the same product again or a completely different one which uses the same materials. 

Most of us are familiar with recycling at home, but there’s more to it than tins and bottles. Keep reading to see how LG gives some products and materials a second chance at life.

Exploring LG’s upcycling vs. recycling efforts

With people around the world becoming more and more committed to the idea of recycling, LG has been exploring ways to contribute.

lg-experience-esg-lg-sustainable-future-upcycling-vs-recycling-workshop.jpg
lg-experience-esg-lg-sustainable-future-upcycling-vs-recycling-workshop.jpg

Take-back recycling service

One such measure has seen the company partner with recycling firms across Europe so that customers can arrange for unwanted electrical items to be collected and then recycled.1 

This take-back and recycling service is not only offered for electronics but also for packaging and batteries.2 Looking ahead, LG has set a goal to use around 600,000 metric tons of recycled plastic by 2030.

Donating trees for 'Sustainable Living'

LG has embarked on a mission to promote ‘Sustainable Living’ through various environmentally conscious initiatives this year. To mitigate carbon emissions and improve air quality, LG collaborated with the One Tree Planted organisation to host a tree-planting event at IFA 2023.  

Over 2,200 participants cast their votes to greenify urban areas and, as a testament to its commitment, LG is set to contribute 3,000 trees to support the cause.  

Upcycling vs. recycling at IFA 2023

Under the theme of Sustainable Life, Joy for All, LG unveiled a wide range of new products and showcased at IFA 2023. The event featured multiple exhibits centred around conscious living and consumption, including:

Upcycling workshop

To help visitors understand the production process, the Upcycling Workshop Zone gave attendees a hands-on understanding of the difference between upcycling and recycling with the ‘plastic knot challenge’. This activity involved the use of plastic pieces produced by LG’s Chilseo Recycling Centre, giving participants a fun way to make something new from the ‘waste’. 

Recycling vs. upcycling of exhibition materials

All good things come to an end, but LG has a plan for its exhibition materials even though IFA is over. LG also plans to recycle the fabric that was used to construct the exhibition booths. Additionally, the featured appliances from each exhibition will be donated after the event.

lg-experience-esg-lg-sustainable-future-upcycling-vs-recycling-plant.jpg
lg-experience-esg-lg-sustainable-future-upcycling-vs-recycling-plant.jpg

Upcycling appliances into new home solutions

With millions of home appliances reaching the end of their operational life spans each year, there is an increasing effort to transform these discarded devices into brand-new appliances. 

Urban mining

One of the ways that LG is giving products a new lease of life is by using ‘urban mining’, which involves recovering and sorting raw materials that can be used in the creation of new products.3 This includes materials such as plastic, iron and non-ferrous metals. 

Resource circulation with the LG Recycling Centre

Another major upcycling project was unveiled in 2021 when the LG Recycling Centre in South Korea implemented a resource circulation program. This involves harvesting raw materials from disposed-of home appliances. After the materials are meticulously sorted and processed, the pieces are then made into fresh, eco-minded appliance components. 


By 2030, LG estimates that it will have recovered around eight million tons of out-of-use appliances for the purpose of extracting materials since the program started in 2006.4 

Eco-minded packaging

While it is important to keep products protected when being transported, we didn’t forget about the packaging. That is why we are currently establishing goals to increase the use of eco-friendly paper and recycled materials, including:

  • Using 100% environmentally friendly paper in packaging
  • Packing small and medium-sized products in moulds made from recycled paper pulp
  • Increasing the use of recycled materials throughout production
lg-experience-esg-lg-sustainable-future-upcycling-vs-recycling-packaging.jpg
lg-experience-esg-lg-sustainable-future-upcycling-vs-recycling-packaging.jpg

The details behind these goals are currently being established, as different products require different roadmaps and processes. But keep reading to learn more about what LG is currently doing when it comes to eco-friendly packaging.

Reusable and recyclable packing materials

Prescribing a more minimal use of materials and an increased focus on reusing and recycling, all LG home appliances, such as air conditioners, will soon incorporate eco-conscious packaging, this is demonstrated by LG reducing the use of expanded polystyrene by about 19 tons per year.

Some specific products have been certified for their use of recycled materials, including LG OLED evo and LG XBOOM lineups.6 LG soundbars are also produced with the planet in mind, and all new models have been made with recycled fabric since 2022.7

lg-experience-esg-lg-sustainable-future-upcycling-vs-recycling-tv.jpg
lg-experience-esg-lg-sustainable-future-upcycling-vs-recycling-tv.jpg

Paper-saving packaging

The amount of paper used to pack an outdoor unit has also been reduced from 2,950g to 300gthis is making a significant impact as around 85 tons of paper has been saved yearly through this project.5

Efforts for the future, from source to point of sale

Ultimately, LG endeavours to continue to improve its practices, from reducing the amount of carbon used when producing and disposing of products to using more eco-friendly materials to make products and packaging, as well as implementing methods to recycling reusable parts.

lg-experience-esg-lg-sustainable-future-upcycling-vs-recycling-net-zero.jpg
lg-experience-esg-lg-sustainable-future-upcycling-vs-recycling-net-zero.jpg

With every step of the process carefully considered, whether it's planning, packaging, delivery, use, disposal or the recovery of a product, LG wants to ensure the entire life cycle of a product is improved. And by doing so, the future becomes a little brighter.


Life is Good!



1 LG Global, Take-Back & Recycling Network

2 LG Energy Solution, Home Battery Blog

3 LG Press, From Old to Gold

4 LG Newsroom

5 LG 2020-2021 Sustainability Report

6 The back cover of LG OLED evo models, QNED TVs and NanoCell TVs released in 2023 are completed with recycled plastic material which uses more than 30 percent of used plastic.

7 Our new sound bar models (S95QR, S90QY, S80QR, S80QY, S75QR, S75Q, S65Q) use polyester jersey fabric that was made from plastic bottles, and has been certified using the Global Recycled Standard.

8 ENERGY STAR certified: LG American style fridge freezers take energy efficiency to new heights, positively impacting your energy bill and lowering your energy consumption. LG’s Door-in-Door™ feature. No need to open the entire fridge just to get your favourite snack or beverage.

9 LG For the Planet

Previous

10 Years of LG OLED: A Decade at the Top and No Sign of Slowing Down
 