4K Ultra HD TV Buying Guide

Should I invest in a premium 4K UHD TV?

4K Ultra HDs can vary greatly, depending on how much you want to invest. Budget 4K TVs will give you 4K resolution, but they won’t offer much more and are way behind OLED TVs.

Premium 4K Ultra HD TVs, however, are packed with features that narrow the gap between them and OLED. The best LG 4K TVs use nano cell technology to create a much better picture quality and viewing experience than a cheaper 4K TV thanks to the more accurate colours and wider viewing angles.

What size screen to buy

Generally, bigger is better when it comes to TVs. And 4K is no different. The bigger the screen, the better the viewing experience you’ll enjoy with your 4K UHD TV.

Buy the biggest screen you can afford – but also consider your room size. Don’t buy a TV that’s too big for your house. A huge 77-inch TV will overwhelm a small room.

And to get the best viewing experience, you need to be the right distance from your TV. The larger the screen size, the further away you need to sit.

40-inch TV – sit 8ft away from the TV

48-50-inch TV – sit between 9ft and 10ft from the TV

55-inch TV – sit between 11ft and 12ft from the TV

65-inch TV – sit between 13ft and 14ft from the TV

Source: Which? What size TV should I buy








