Where do you love to watch TV? Lounging on the sofa or relaxing in bed? Is the room you watch in large or small? Narrow or wide? Does light flood through big windows, or is it shaded by trees? All this can affect the performance of your TV. Until now.





Meet the new generation of LG OLED TVs that use the power of artificial intelligence to tailor picture and sound to your surroundings. Read oin below and learnmore about LG TVs with AI, as we breakdown how AI TV’s work and all the benefits you can expect.





What is AI TV?

LG TVs already use artificial intelligence to help you control your TV with your voice. Now we are using it to improve picture and sound quality. Our mission is to deliver the perfect TV experience – no matter what you’re watching or where.





How AI TV works

AI TV is built into our most powerful TV brain – the a9 Gen2 processor found in 2019 LG OLED TVs and the top of the range NanoCell TV – the SM99.

It understands what you’re watching and in what type of space by using a deep learning algorithm containing millions of data points.





It’s broken down into four main areas: AI Picture, AI Brightness, AI Sound and AI Tuning. We’ll now look at each of these in turn.





AI Brightness: Watch movies in the sun

The problem :Your TV is set up for certain light conditions. But light changes throughout the day – hitting different parts of the screen at different times. You naturally watch TV day and night. Ensuring your TV is set up to suit those two extremes – bright sunlight and dark nights – takes lots of effort.