Best TV Specs for Gaming | LG EXPERIENCE

How important is refresh rate in gaming?

A TV screen’s refresh rate is used to define the amount that it redraws what’s onscreen. TVs with lower refresh rates update the screen fewer times per minute, which may cause motion blur. Motion blur may create a cool effect on most modern racing titles, but it can also be an unwelcome distraction in the heat of battle, when precision is required.

LG OLED TVs take almost no time at all to change the pixel display as their self-emitting pixels power themselves – rather than being lit up by a backlight. Fast-moving pixels mean fast-moving action and because of the reduced time to change what’s onscreen, there’s a minimal trail effect that you might see elsewhere.

This means that when you need laser-sharp focus, an LG OLED TV can provide the crisp image you need without motion blur.

Will I notice input lag while gaming?

In gaming terms, input lag is the time between a player using a controller or keyboard, and the corresponding movements being displayed onscreen. Measured in milliseconds, input lag can affect your reaction time in the game. A low lag time translated to the screen can make all the difference when meeting a pinpoint cross into the penalty area.

It’s no longer only a question of how a game looks, but how it plays too. And with input lag reaching as low as 11.5ms on an LG TV, your sharpshooting skills will no longer be hampered by slow response times onscreen.