Best TVs for gaming – buying guide | LG EXPERIENCE

Choosing the right TV for your favourite gaming experiences really matters.

It can be the difference between flat, muted graphics that dull the senses and spectacular, dynamic visuals that enhance the action and detail virtual worlds at their best.

The right TV can transform frustrating, stuttering sessions into memorable moments – fluid, responsive and exciting.





TVs for Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro

The latest consoles from Xbox and PlayStation pack enough power to leave the average HD TV for dust. Only the latest TVs can harness the immense technical oomph of the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro.

And future consoles will pack even more power. The recently showcased Xbox ‘Project Scarlett’ will be four times more powerful than Xbox One X when it launches in 2020.

Read our guide to the features that matter when choosing a new TV for gaming in the era of ever-powerful consoles.